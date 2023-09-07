Chase Elliott Dating History, Is NASCAR Most Popular Driver Single?

Chase Elliott is one such NASCAR driver who enjoys a massive fan base across demographics. After all, why else would he be voted the most popular driver for all these years right? But while we are well aware of the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s on-track exploits, there isn’t much known regarding the 2020 Cup Series champions’ personal life, and by personal life, we mean his dating life.

Of course, the normally quiet kid on the block does have a solid personal life hiding away in the shadows. But it’s not as open and prominent as one would imagine.

The kid from Dawsonville has had a few stints here and there, where his dating life came to light.

Who has Chase Elliott dated in the past?



There has been scarce information regarding the dating life of Elliott in the press, but there have been a few reports here and there. Apparently, Elliott used to date the daughter (Kaylie Green) of NASCAR Busch Series champion David Green, at one point in time.

However, the existence of the relationship had never been formally announced by either one of them. There had been a couple of rumors suggesting that fans had seen Kaylie Green at race tracks supporting Elliott, but there was no evidence to support an active relationship between the two.

Aside from that, there have been no other reported speculations regarding his dating history. This is mostly because Elliott keeps his personal life private and far away from the fanfare surrounding the racetrack.

Is NASCAR’s Golden Boy single at the moment?



It would be hard to deliver a straight answer to this since Elliott was last reported to be seen in a picture with a woman seated on his lap. The woman in question was a fellow Georgia native, Ashley Anderson.

However, aside from the image, there is next to no confirmation regarding the relationship status between the pair. Neither did any party ever mention anything about any ongoing relationships.

At this point, even if he is committed, there would be no way to know unless you befriended him and asked him directly. Alas, that is neither possible nor a feasible approach. Therefore, taking a wild guess, we could assume that perhaps Elliott could be single or maybe not. Unless we hear from the HMS driver, we will probably never know.