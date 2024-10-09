Chase Elliott Downplays ROVAL Challenge Despite Precarious Playoff Position

Apr 15, 2023; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) talks with his crew on pit road before practice and qualifying at Martinsville Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Following his less-than-ideal P29 finish at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend, Chase Elliott clings to the final playoff spot with a mere 13-point cushion. With the Charlotte Roval race serving as the elimination race for the Round of 12, Elliott is treading on thin ice, with no room for slip-ups.

Although the #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver has shown impressive performances on road courses, the revamped Charlotte Roval will most likely present new hurdles for all the drivers.

The track’s 17-turn ‘Roval’ layout has undergone modifications aimed at enhancing overtaking opportunities. A few changes include a lengthened straightaway exiting Turn 5, the introduction of a new Turn 6, and a tighter hairpin at Turn 7.

Additionally, drivers will navigate a 35-foot elevation shift among other adjustments, all of which could recalibrate the dynamics Elliott has previously mastered.

Discussing his strategy for adapting to the revamped Charlotte Roval during a pre-race media session at Talladega, Elliott shared, “Yeah, to me, I kind of look at it like it’s a new race track, truthfully. That section of the track is going to change the entire flow of the lap there, so I’ve been kind of approaching it as a new track with my preparation. I’ve spent some time in the simulator, just trying to really memorize the track and where the little bumps are.”

The #9 driver also expressed his appreciation for the detailed scanning of the track used in the simulator training, which he believes helps drivers like him get acquainted with the track’s layout, surface texture, and nuances.

Looking ahead, he was eager for the extra practice sessions next week, aiming to find a smooth rhythm that will serve him well in both qualifying and the race.

Elliott underscores the strategies that could boost his chances at the Roval

Since the interview took place before the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway — a race that saw his hopes dashed in the final five laps — Elliott pointed out that a win at the infamous racetrack could secure enough points to strategically navigate the upcoming Roval race.

He further suggested, “I think shorting the stages at the ROVAL is going to significantly increase your chances of winning that race.”

Following the race at Talladega, the 2020 Cup Series Champion accumulated 17 points, finishing Stage 1 in 19th place and Stage 2 in 2nd place.

With these points in hand, Hendrick Motorsports driver will approach the Charlotte Roval race track, where he has historically performed well, boasting an average finish of 8.2 across six starts.