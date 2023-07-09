Chase Elliott Finds Ally in Joey Logano Over NASCAR’s Recent Atlanta Move

NASCAR recently announced that they would have some of the races on the schedule take place at night. Coincidentally, the decision came in light of Chase Elliott urging the organizers to move the race timings back for tracks that had adequate lighting facilities. Now as we head down to the Quaker State 400 this Sunday, fans will witness the race take place under the lights.

Advertisement

Speaking about the recent shift in timings, Cup Series defending champion Joey Logano expressed how this was a much-needed respite for the fans who would otherwise sit out in the heat while watching the race.

Joey Logano appreciative of the night race at Atlanta Motor Speedway



During the press conference, Joey Logano was asked about his thoughts on the race taking place at night in Atlanta. Logano remained in support of NASCAR’s decision for the timing and also stated that the fans would be just as happy as the drivers.

Advertisement

Logano stated, “I think the fans should be just as relieved as the drivers are. I mean, it’s hot. To ask somebody to be sitting up in those grandstands in the middle of the summer with the sun baking on them, that’s just hard to ask people to do. I’m not gonna do that, I can tell you that much.”

“Forget bringing kids out to a race or something like that where you get out there and get a sunburn. So this is much better to be able to do that at night. It’s a little bit cooler. The cars always look cool at night anyway. It’s always kind of a different feel with night races and things like that, so I think it’s a great play. I’m glad we’re doing it.”

Chase Elliott had previously urged for more night races



Following the race at Nashville, the Hendrick Motorsports driver mentioned how the heat was sometimes too intense during the race. While it may have been the norm for the driver, it was a bit too much for the fans to sit out in 95-degree heat. Speaking to the media, Elliott urged NASCAR to consider moving races to night times, especially for the tracks that have nighttime running facilities.

Elliott mentioned, “We’d love to see these events be on Saturday nights instead of Sunday nights for people that have to go to work on Monday morning. But I just don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t have more night races during these months where it’s so hot for the spectators.”

Advertisement

With the timings for the race in Atlanta, the fans will definitely be happy. Starting from next year we should expect to see this and the Nashville race start later in the evening. However, NASCAR should really consider moving more day races into night races, especially at places where the heat is unbearable during the daytime.