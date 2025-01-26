“More Executives & Other Bloat”: Jimmie Johnson’s Latest Expansion Plan Falls Flat With NASCAR Fans Amid Cheerless Cup Form

Jimmie Johnson revealed during the 2025 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona broadcast that he is close to taking Legacy Motor Club outside the boundaries of NASCAR. The International Motorsports Association (IMSA) is his most immediate destination, with forays into other avenues in the long-term plans.

The seven-time Cup Series champion told commentators, Dale Jarrett and Marty Snider, “I really think there is an opportunity in North America to have a bigger presence. If some good breaks go our way and some good fortune, we’ll have some other great things to talk about.” Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks is the one who is fueling this dream in him.

Inspired by Marks’s work at Trackhouse Racing, Johnson desires to create something similar with Legacy Motor Club. “I have so much respect for Justin’s vision and execution and just the way he’s gone about building Trackhouse,” he said. While these revelations are a great reason to be excited, not many online fans were.

One fan wrote in response to the news breaking on X (formerly Twitter), “Need to expand into some top 10s.” The jab at the team was well-deserved, considering its mediocre performances. Another said, “They gotta focus on getting that Cup team being more competitive first.”

Erik Jones and John-Hunter Nemechek are Johnson’s two drivers. Neither cracked the top 25 in driver standings in 2024. Their dismal performances are why the team co-owner’s vision of expansion appears to be a hasty move. One more fan said, “Maybe they should get one program performing well first.”

Another frustrated follower lamented, “Yeah…. let’s stretch ourselves even further, add a bunch more Executives & other bloat…. only to do poorly in those endeavors as well.” While Johnson’s goal to make Legacy a presence across multiple disciplines is commendable, he ought to understand that success on every front is crucial.

That said, Legacy Motor Club was created and named with the core idea of being a multi-discipline racing team right from the get-go. Johnson spoke about this to the press during the fifth annual Industry Week.

He reasoned the team’s name, “It gives us some optionality with the name. Even with the expansion, if we choose to race in other championships. We can still put a lot under the name itself.” This further reiterates the 49-year-old’s plans to expand since entering the realms of team ownership. It remains to be seen how soon official confirmations break news.