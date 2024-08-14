Chase Elliott Foundation: Details About NASCAR Champion’s Non-profit Inititative

Back in March 2017, Chase Elliott launched the Chase Elliott Foundation in partnership with the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHA). The Hendrick Motorsports star was already a supporter of the charitable organization and had wanted to set up an initiative that would aid the same. Seven years later, the foundation has raised over $400,000 while promoting positive change in society.

The biggest program under Elliott’s umbrella is “DESIG9N TO DRIVE.” Supported by Hendrick Motorsports and NAPA Auto Parts, this program has two cancer patients from CHA design the car and suit for the driver to be featured in the Cup Series race in Atlanta in September. For 2024, the design was sketched by 11-year-old Gavin Giansiracusa and 13-year-old Logan Lee, and released on Tuesday.

Elliott told the press during the unveiling, “The DESI9N TO DRIVE schemes are my favorite of the year and I always look forward to spending time with the patients before the race and hearing their stories and feeling their love for life.” A native of Dawsonville, Georgia, he expressed his pleasure to be partnering with his home track and Atlanta-based sponsor NAPA.

#Desi9nToDrive returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway Sept 8 on my No. 9 NAPA Chevy. Help raise funds to benefit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta! We’re giving away helmet, gloves, fire suit, and a chance to meet me at a race. Learn more & enter sweepstakes at https://t.co/KmUbFfPJfv pic.twitter.com/6XoC46p7qw — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) August 13, 2024

The upcoming race will fall on the 8th of September and coincide with the opening of CHA’s new pediatric hospital in Atlanta. Fans can enter an online sweepstakes and earn the chance to win a part of Elliott’s race suit, or a meet and greet with him. The donations that will flow through on this front will be redirected to benefit the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children.

Beth Buursema, the Director of Corporate and Community Giving at CHA had nothing but gratitude for Elliott. She said, “Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is thankful to collaborate with the Chase Elliott Foundation for the eighth year of DESI9N TO DRIVE. We are very excited that two of our patients will have the chance to show off their creativity at an event that they will never forget.”

It is a touching fact that September also happens to be Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month. The example that Elliott continues to set will inspire more drivers to follow along his lines. The mission of the foundation, as stated on its website, is to provide support and financial assistance to well-qualified charitable organizations with an emphasis on helping others live healthier, happier lives.

The sweepstakes began on August 13 and will be online till October 9. Fans can catch the HMS star in his unique colors on September 8, at 3:00 p.m. ET during the Quaker State 400.