Chase Elliott Reveals the Reality Behind NASCAR Drivers Losing the “Thrill Factor” on Track Over Time

The world watches in awe as drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series speed around ovals at speeds greater than 200 miles per hour. Pushing a car to such speeds is the biggest dream that an enthusiast can have. It is fun, and dangerous, and delivers a strong shot of adrenaline. But what if someone said that even the professionals, who race for a living, lose the thrill of speed over time?

Chase Elliott explained in a recent conversation on the MeatEater Podcast Network that drivers with experience aren’t always extremely excited about blind-old speed. They all cross that initial stage of infatuation and move on to become more mature individuals who focus on the little things that push the car to be better.