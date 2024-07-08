Kyle Busch Yearns for “Positive Momentum” After Logging Top 10 Finish in Chicago

Kyle Busch was finally able to earn himself some breathing space in Chicago after a string of severely poor performances. He finished in ninth place managing to keep his car running on the 2.2-mile course through all 58 laps and secured his first top-10 result since the race at Kansas back in May. Though he is still far away from making it to the playoffs, the result appears to have given him hope.

Advertisement

He told the press after the rain-drenched race, “Hopefully, this is the start of some positive momentum for our Richard Childress Racing team. It’s cool to get the finish that we deserve. Great job by Randall Burnett and everyone at RCR and ECR [RCR’s engine company].” The option to choose between slick tires and wet tires was a confusion that not every team got right. But Busch’s did.

He added, “The way the race played out we were able to get on slicks at just the right time late in the race and we passed a ton of cars. For some reason, we really struggled on the wet tire setup. The car felt like it was on ice, so we have work to do to make that better. All in all, it was a good day for sure.” Busch is still 98 points below the playoff elimination line as things stand after Chicago.

Six more races remain in the regular season which translates to six opportunities for the driver to reach the victory lane. Should he be able to capitalize on this momentum Richard Childress Racing will be able to salvage something in return for putting two entries on the field in 2024. Chicago does spell a good first step in the journey that Busch and the #8 Chevrolet Camaro team undertake hereon.

Kyle Busch is all about “fighting the good fight” nearing the end of the 2024 regular season

Hours before the green flag waved at downtown Chicago, Busch wasn’t feeling very confident or happy with how his team had been struggling in recent weeks. He said out of frustration, “It’s been so dismal and so heartbreaking that, you know, I have a hard time dealing with enough stuff in my life that every Sunday to keep adding to it is getting harder and harder to deal with.”

The 2X Cup Series champion’s winless streak is now over 40 races, the worst run in his career. But all the experience and maturity that he has gained over the last two decades come to offer him great wisdom at times like these.

He added, “Just gotta keep going on in the next week and keep fighting on. Fight the good fight to try to score a win hopefully before the playoffs. And if not before the playoffs then at least in the playoffs.”