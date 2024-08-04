Chase Elliott vs Alex Bowman: Who Is More Likely to Hike the Appalachian Trail?

With the NASCAR Cup Series on a two-week break, drivers are seen making the most of their rare time off from the sport, especially in the middle of the season. Amidst this leisure and recreation, the Hendrick Motorsports guys got together to decide which one of them would hike the Appalachian Trail.

It didn’t take long for the drivers to come up with who would take on the adventure. The two drivers most likely to undertake the challenge were Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman. However, the former might want to steer clear of any mountaineering activities considering the snowboarding injury he suffered last season.

The #9 driver’s name was the first that came up, with Kyle Larson also pitching himself in for the activity. The #48 driver, however, believes that he is the most likely to take on the challenge. William Byron, who did not seem to know what the Appalachian Trail was also believed that Bowman would most likely do the hike. However, Elliott is of a different opinion. As per the #9 driver, it is he who is most likely to do the hike.

Lots to smile about from July. 😁 pic.twitter.com/S8G1k5gZic — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) July 31, 2024

“Of these choices, probably me which is really saying something because you probably aren’t going to find me on the Appalachian Trail,” the 2020 Cup Series champion said. The trail, which is located on the eastern side of the country, goes on for a whopping 2200 miles through Springer Mountain in Georgia and Mount Katahdin in Maine as it passes through 14 states. It is one of the most physically challenging endeavors a hiker can set out on.

All four Hendrick Motorsports drivers have made it through to the round of 16 of the playoffs this season with their race wins. Larson has the most with four followed by Byron with three. Elliott and Bowman have one each. The former is currently in the fight for the regular season championship, only 10 points behind the leader Yung Money.

Fans call for HMS team bonding hiking exercise

Race fans were supportive of the drivers taking a hike in their time off. Some even suggested that they should do it together as a team bonding experience. “I think they need more team bonding,” one user commented under the HMS YouTube short. “As a team bonding experience they should all do it,” quipped another. A lot of fans were surprised that Byron did not know what the Appalachian Trail was.

“Byron already annoyed me but after that initial response he drops another -100 points in my book,” one user wrote. “Willy B, an NC native, has he graduated college yet, doesn’t know what the Appalachian Trail is,” commented another.

The idea of the four HMS drivers undertaking the hike together for team bonding, however, isn’t half bad. It would certainly make for a fun video for the fans to watch as they gain more insight into the drivers’ personalities around each other.