“Cherish Every Second”: Joey Logano’s Heartfelt Post Makes NASCAR Fans Emotional

It’s no secret that Joey Logano shares a special connection with the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The two-time Cup Series champion spent a lot of his early racing career at this track, taking part in the Thursday Thunder summer series in the Bandolero Bandits Division. He raced in it from 1999 to 2003, winning 20 races and two championships in 2001 and 2002. Today, he is one of the biggest stars in NASCAR and he won the first playoff race of 2024 at the track he once called home.

The reason why he called it home is that he lived at the AMS condos at one point in his life. It was during this time that he would sneak into the garages during NASCAR weekends to get a glimpse of his heroes Jeff Gordon and Mark Martin. He recently tweeted just what it meant for him to win in Atlanta last weekend. It struck an emotional note with the thousands of fans he has earned over the years.

“How fitting… I came across these photos last night from back in the day when I raced at @ATLMotorSpdwy. Surreal to imagine how we went from those days to celebrating on #NASCAR’s highest stage. I remember those days like it was yesterday and I recall starring at Victory Lane inside AMS and saying to myself, “One day, I’ll park my car right there!”” he tweeted.

Getting through the first round of the 2024 playoffs was important for Logano since he did not make it past the first round in 2023. Doing so by winning at a track he has such a deep connection with felt special for the driver of the #22 car. It will certainly give him a lot of confidence for the upcoming few races.

Emotional fans express their support for Logano

The two-time Cup Series champion has a lot of fans and they were all happy to see their favorite driver win at his favorite track. “What a ride. Cherish every second,” one user commented and there is no doubt that Logano cherished every second of his victory celebration at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“You parked it Joey! What a story,” one fan wrote. “Memories do come true,” quipped another. Logano shared several pictures of his time at the Atlanta Motor Speedway when he was just getting started as a race car driver. He was the driver of the #10 car back then and six years at the AMS condos made everyone at the track feel like his family.

“Great pictures of all the family,” one user quipped. “Special memories,” wrote another. The Team Penske driver now has only one goal in his head, becoming a three-time Cup Series champion which will further cement his place as one of the greatest race car drivers of this generation.