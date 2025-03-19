Christopher Bell Wants Ty Gibbs to Do THIS To Get Out of Disastrous NASCAR Run Amid Mounting Pressure

Ty Gibbs is in a dangerous situation as any right now. The 22-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs has not won a race in 77 starts for his team, and his current form has no signs that he will anytime soon. What can the youngster do to turn things around? his teammate, Christopher Bell had some advice for him on the Rubbin is Racing podcast.

Advertisement

Performing well in the NASCAR Cup Series is not single-handedly up to the driver. Several things that are outside the control of the man behind the wheel have to go right.

Right now, Bell wants Gibbs to make sure that he is doing everything that he is responsible for in the best possible way. That includes finding the right line, the right throttle and braking levels, and so on.

He said, “He is every bit capable to run top-15 and top-10, and they’re not coming right now. But you’ve just got to race through it and make sure that you’re doing the process right. You’re going to the racetrack and you’re prepared. You’re doing your homework … You know, that’s all you can do as a driver.”

Bringing a fast car and being perfect on the pit road are all factors that his team will have to get right. When every piece of this puzzle falls together, Gibbs will be in victory lane.

It is no secret that Bell and his team have faced several issues in putting this puzzle together over the years. They’ve got it all figured out now. Hopefully, Gibbs and the No. 54 team will do so soon as well.

Will Joe Gibbs be forced to replace his grandson?

Ty is two races away from being the longest-tenured Joe Gibbs Racing driver without a win. JJ Yeley currently holds that record having been winless in 78 starts.

The youngster said in Vegas, “I don’t know what to say. I feel like I’m a foot higher than every person on this track. I have no rear grip anywhere and after about 10 laps I might as well just throw this thing away.”

That’s not something a driver wants to say about his car. The Daytona 500 was the only race this year in which he finished inside the top 20. He finished 22nd in Vegas. All this has begun spreading rumors that Joe Gibbs might soon have no choice but to cut off his grandson to protect his team’s legacy.

The No. 54 team’s new crew chief Tyler Allen was expected to bring in some much-needed results but they just haven’t come yet. So, every eye in the sport is fixed on Joe Gibbs to see what his next move will be.