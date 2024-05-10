Is Kyle Larson a Taylor Swift Fan? NASCAR Star’s History With the American Icon

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is bent on completing father duties even if it means flying halfway across the world. The star is currently in Paris to celebrate the 6th birthday of his daughter, Audrey. To make her special day a tad bit more memorable, the Larsons were in attendance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in the City of Lights.

Advertisement

Kyle posted pictures of his family on his social media handles and one from Place Vendome stood out. The driver adorned a T-Shirt with pictures of Swift on it. Why this sparks the curious eye is because he wasn’t always the biggest fan of the cultural icon. Over the past decade or so, there have been many instances when he has been open about his dislike for her.

Back in 2011, just a teen at the time, he put out tweets against Swift being named the CMA Entertainer of the Year. He wrote, “Taylor Swift should not be entertainer of the year! That award is rigged.” Years later in 2018, his feelings were still unchanged. He told veteran reporter Jeff Gluck in an interview, “I was never a big Taylor Swift superfan like a lot of teenagers were growing up. She just didn’t do it for me.”

Since then, Larson’s life has changed for the better. He faced suspension from NASCAR, switched teams, won a Cup Series championship, and is now one of the most respected and feared race car drivers in North America. But the biggest development in his life was the birth of his children. Being a father can make a man do things he never imagined he would. Him becoming a Swiftie is perhaps the biggest and sweetest example of them all.

The auto-immune disorder that Audrey Larson suffers from

Kyle’s wife, Katelyn Sweet, revealed on her Instagram handle back in 2022 that Audrey was diagnosed with Alopecia. The child had been experiencing severe hair loss since she was just 18 months old. However, doctors had held off on giving a definitive diagnosis at the time. Despite the challenges that come with dealing with the condition, the Larsons have successfully braved through it.

They launched a T-Shirt to create awareness about Alopecia and announced that the proceeds from the sale would go to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. And as is evident from the pictures of her birthday celebrations, Audrey is as joyful as she always has been.