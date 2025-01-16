“Coach Raised Me…”: How Ty Gibbs’ Dirt Racing Endeavors Aid His Driving Prowess Despite Initial Apprehensions

22-year-old Ty Gibbs is having the time of his life at the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals currently. It is his first time in the midget racing event, and he is just getting accustomed to this new racing discipline. In an interview with Frontstretch, he opened up on how his experience has been thus far and why he considers this venture paramount to his career’s progression.

He said, “Just trying to have a good time trying to learn the car, try to get faster and more comfortable. It’s just a lot different than (anything) I’ve ever done. But I love racing, love all the forms of it and just try to learn and get better. I respect it all and I love racing, so the more I can race the better it makes me.”

“It’s like going to your second asphalt start at the Coke 600” @TyGibbs spoke with Frontstretch’s @cfolsom_racing about the learning curve of Midget racing and the Chili Bowl: #NASCAR #ChiliBowlNationals pic.twitter.com/zHQTnUnacc — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) January 15, 2025

A year ago, Joe Gibbs would have punished his grandson for getting into a midget car and racing in the Chili Bowl Nationals. The old man was a staunch believer that his Cup Series drivers shouldn’t be driving outside of NASCAR. However, the persistent efforts of Christopher Bell and the arrival of Chase Briscoe resulted in him having a change of heart.

Bell and Briscoe both have extensive experience racing on dirt tracks and must have strongly advocated for him to give them a free pass. Fortunately, Ty Gibbs got to benefit as well. He continued, “I think all of us fed into it. … Coach raised me to be the best driver I can be and I think this helps, so I’m only doing it to help myself and I really enjoy it.”

Ty Gibbs has fun attempting to win a Golden Driller trophy

Gibbs quickly rose through NASCAR ranks following his Xfinity Series championship in 2022. He never really had the time or the space to get involved in other forms of racing. However, the new freedom has enabled him to try out different things. He contested in USAC’s Turkey Night GP last November in preparation for the Chili Bowl.

Little has that helped as he tries to advance through the qualifiers for a chance to race in the main event. There is no tougher place to begin one’s dirt racing or midget racing career than the Chili Bowl. Despite this, Gibbs welcomes the challenge and admits that the only way for him to learn is by doing.

Coach Gibbs will only be hoping that none of his drivers get caught in an accident that will prevent them from fulfilling their duties in the Cup Series. Joe Gibbs Racing will feature one of the strongest line-ups in the field in 2025. Safe to say, it is one of their best chances to break the dominance of Team Penske in the Next Gen era.