Corey LaJoie Thanks NASCAR Fans After Incredible Award Win

The NASCAR Fans Choice Award results were released a few days ago and Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie was labeled as the ‘Best Driver on Social Media’ for the 2023 season. After receiving the award, LaJoie took to social media to thank the fans for selecting him for this specific accolade.

In the video that LaJoie posted, he mentioned, “Guys, it’s a big day. It’s a big day because you guys have voted me NASCAR’s best driver on social media. Glad I won something appreciate that, appreciate y’all.”

“I appreciate my team for putting good horses underneath me for a current career year. We almost won a couple of races a lot, led a lot of laps. It’s gonna be even bigger and better 24(2024). We have a lot of big things coming.”

“First I wanna thank the fans. You guys tried and true listeners to the podcast following on social media cheering on a Sunday afternoon. I really appreciate that.”

The video further went on to showcase a reel summarizing his 2023 Cup Series season.

How was Corey LaJoie’s 2023 NASCAR season?

LaJoie had some good moments this season, certainly a development in the right direction considering his past years. Although he was not able to win anything, he did run up front quite a few times and finished with three top 10s and two top 5s.

The Spire Motorsports driver also received an opportunity to drive Chase Elliott’s #9 car while the latter was suspended after deliberately wrecking Denny Hamlin at the Charlotte Motor Speedway race.

However, he was only able to finish the race in the 21st position. Of course, he was disappointed with what transpired during the race. But speaking with the media later on, LaJoie was also impressed and blown away with the amount of data the top teams receive during race weekend, adding that it gave him a new perspective and added appreciation for a team like Spire Motorsports.