NASCAR Gateway 2024 Schedule: Timings of Race and Qualifying for NASCAR Races at Gateway This Weekend

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

Jun 5, 2022; Madison, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) crosses the finish line to win the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

After a milestone weekend in Charlotte, the NASCAR Cup Series travels to Illinois for its next adventure. The upcoming race is to be held at the Worldwide Technology Raceway, a 1.25-mile oval track in the Gateway Motorsports Park. Joining the premier series will be the Craftsman Truck Series field. While the former has been visiting this track only since 2022, the Trucks have been regular guests since 1998.

The curtains in Gateway are set to open for the Cup Series on Saturday, June 1 at 9:30 a.m. (All Eastern Times) with a practice session. Qualifying will quickly follow at 10:15 a.m. The field gets to take the rest of the day off before returning to the cars on Sunday. The main race will begin at 3:30 p.m. on June 2. All three events can be caught on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM.

The Truck Series will be the early bird as usual with practice and qualifying scheduled on the evening of Friday, May 31 at 6:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. respectively. The main race falls at 1:30 p.m. the next day after the Cup Series is done with its pre-race duties. Around the same hour, nearly 2000 miles away, the Xfinity Series field will be preparing its race at the Portland International Raceway.

This is the first time this season that NASCAR will split into two locations. Up in the Pacific Northwest, the Xfinity Series will kick start practice and qualifying at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The main race is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The race can be followed live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM.

Worldwide Technology Raceway prepares for a music-filled NASCAR weekend

The race track will also play host to the Confluence Music Festival on the same days that NASCAR is scheduled to have its events. This is part of the planning by the venue’s executive VP and General Manager Chris Blair who says, “Your race ticket is also your concert ticket. We have a lot of activities going on both days. Music all day long. Post-race, we encourage everybody to stick around.”

“Fans get to go down to the race track and be a part of the victory lane ceremonies and then we wrap it all up with Riley Green in concert.” With musical acts and car shows part of the show, fans can expect to be fully entertained at the park. Famous musicians expected to bring the roofs down are Ludacris, Big and Rich, and Gretch Wilson among others.

