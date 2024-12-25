Could Joey Logano’s Misfortune Lead to Ryan Blaney’s Second NASCAR Title in 2025? Fans Say “It’s His Turn”

Joey Logano proved himself a wizard by winning the Cup Series championship this season in yet another even-numbered year. His first two titles came in 2018 and 2022. He has also made it into the Championship 4 in every even-numbered year since 2014. This trend has led fans to believe that 2025 will not be his but the year of his teammate Ryan Blaney.

It is no secret that Logano’s performances are better in even-numbered years. His starting averages, finishing averages, Championship 4 appearances, number of wins, and almost every other stat beat those from the odd years. No astrologist nor scientist can explain this behavior. Not even Logano can.

He said after the playoff race in Atlanta, “I just don’t believe in luck ever or just weird things like that. I think it’s just a coincidence that it’s like that. I hope it’s right this year. We’ll see.” We know how that ended. In a surprising contrast, he has never made the Championship 4 in an odd-numbered year.

This has led fans to the notion that Logano’s teammate, Ryan Blaney, will take advantage of his coming dip in 2025 and secure the title. Blaney’s performances are better in the odd years than in the even years, a fact proven by his championship in 2023 and finishing positions in other years.

Why fans believe it is Blaney’s turn to win the title

One fan wrote on X in response to a satirical post on Logano’s low chances of defending his championship, “Blaney has it covered, no worries.”

Another started a hashtag stating “#Blaneyin2025.” More opinions broke through the roof supporting the No. 12 Ford Mustang driver.

So, is Blaney’s jump in odd years as real as Logano’s in even years? The numbers say so. In each of the last four odd-numbered seasons, he has finished 1st (2023), 7th (2021), 7th (2019), and 9th (2017) in the driver standings. In the even-numbered seasons, he has finished 2nd (2024), 8th (2022), 9th (2020), 10th (2018) and 20th (2016).

This presents the undeniable possibility that Blaney could speed his way to his second championship in 2025. But what’s to say there won’t be any competition from outside the walls of Team Penske? The Roger Penske-owned outfit has shared the title within itself since the introduction of the Next Gen car in 2022.

There is no pressing reason to believe that it will leave their garage anytime soon. Logano and Blaney have mastered the art of winning silverware with ‘even-odd’ wizardry and it will take magic on the same level to break the spell. The world will know by this time next year if Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, or any other driver have that trick up their sleeve.