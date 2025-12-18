Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Slept in the Infield During the 24 Hours of Daytona and Loved Every Minute of It: “It Was Awesome”

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s connection to cars has always extended far beyond the driver’s seat. For him, the sound of an engine delivers comfort. The steady rhythm of mechanical noise works almost like therapy, enough to lull him into sleep.

That preference stands in sharp contrast to his wife, Amy, who favors complete silence at bedtime. While Amy needs quiet, Junior often relies on background sound to unwind, typically opting for something intentionally dull rather than soothing music. And on most nights, that means a documentary designed to bore the listener into rest.

Yet, long before streaming playlists and sleep aids, Dale Jr. once drifted off surrounded by the raw soundtrack of motorsport itself, right in the infield during the 24 Hours of Daytona.

On a recent episode of Bless Your ‘Hardt, Dale Jr. explained that he avoids traditional white noise altogether. Instead, he turns to YouTube videos built around monotone narration, often running for four hours or more. The content rarely matters, as long as the delivery remains flat — Military history, World War II, or the rise and fall of ancient civilizations often do the trick.

The Hall of Famer described topics like the Greek world or the collapse of the Roman Empire as perfect sleep companions, not because of fascination, but because the calm, even cadence quiets his mind.

According to Dale Jr., a single voice speaking without emotional peaks works better than static or ambient sound. That conversation led Amy to float an idea that made immediate sense to him. She suggested creating a racetrack-themed white noise machine, complete with small tracks, large tracks, and even announcers from past eras. The idea resonated, prompting Dale Jr. to recall a moment when racing noise had already served that exact purpose.

He shared the story of broadcasting the Rolex 24 at Daytona several years ago, when his camper sat parked inside the infield. After wrapping up his booth duties around 11 or midnight, he planned a short sleep window before returning at 8 a.m. What awaited him was not disruption, but calm.

“I was broadcasting the 24 hours of Daytona, not many years ago, and I had my camper, my bus in the infield, and I went. I got out of the booth at around 11 or 12:00, and I’m going to go down there and go to sleep and get up at eight and get right back in the booth. And I go down there, and it was awesome. There’s 50 cars on the racetrack, and all of them sound different.”

“There’s Porsches, BMWs, all types of different cars. They all sound different, and they’re just running around. And so, like I agree, there needs to be like a sound machine that’s an endurance a European endurance race like the 24 hours of Lama or something.”

That combination of tones created a constant hum rather than chaos, allowing Junior to rest while engines circled endlessly. Amy, listening to the story, added another detail that fit the pattern. She pointed out that Dale Jr. has always found comfort in the sound of trains, but Dale Jr confirmed that it’s particularly boxcars rolling along the tracks.

He revealed that he once owned a sound machine programmed to play boxcar noise. He admitted that part of the appeal came from the dreams it stirred, imagining himself drifting into sleep inside a boxcar.