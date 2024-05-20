“Bro Backed up His Talk”: NASCAR Fans React to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. And Kyle Busch’s Altercation Post-nascar All-Star Race

Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gave all the entertainment that fans needed from the All-Star race on Sunday. The drivers picked beef with each other right from the first lap of the event when Stenhouse forced a three-wide move to pull up alongside Busch and Michael McDowell. It caused Busch to bounce off the outside wall, which he didn’t take too lightly.

He retaliated in Lap 2 and wrecked Stenhouse out of contention for the rest of the race. When Rowdy completed his laps and came back to his team hauler, Stenhouse was there waiting to hear an explanation for the unwarranted move. Notably, the JTG Daugherty driver had taken his car to Busch’s pit stall after the wreck and warned the RCR crew that he’d be waiting for their driver.

Back near the hauler, words boiled over pretty quickly and the two exchanged punches as security and team personnel pulled them apart. With analysts, press, and anyone who is someone in NASCAR providing their two cents on the brawl that unfolded, fans continue to share their own excitement as well.

Fans react to the Kyle Busch-Ricky Stenhouse Jr. brawl at North Wilkesboro

Not long after insiders began putting up their videos of the incident on X, fans began reacting to it. One person who was impressed by Stenhouse’s commitment to follow through on his warning to the pit crew wrote, “Bro backed up his talk. @StenhouseJr much respect earned tonight from me for actually backing up your talk.” Though some deem Stenhouse’s punches as weak, he did throw them nonetheless.

Another fan said, “Busch has had that coming for a while,” while yet another noted how the Rowdy was hitting anything that moved. “KFB just hitting anything that moves,” he wrote. Stenhouse’s father too was involved in the scuffle as he landed some punches of his own accord backing up his son. Worried about him losing his glasses in the battle, one wrote, “I wonder if Ricky’s dad got his glasses back.”

With the JTG Daugherty crew jumping in on the action they tried climbing on to the RCR team hauler during the fight. But they were quickly thrown off by a RCR pit crew member. Noting his efficiency in protecting the hauler, a fan wrote, “Pit Crew Dalton clearing the dance floor.” Many of those involved in the altercation are expected to be fined or suspended by the sanctioning body.