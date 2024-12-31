Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s CARS Tour Debut in Georgia Highlights Cordele Motor Speedway’s 2025 Schedule

Jul 20, 2024; Hampton, VA, USA; Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets out of his car for a rain delay in qualifying for the 16th Annual Hampton Heat at Langley Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Cordele Motor Speedway is a 0.375-mile racing facility in Georgia. It was introduced to racing cars in 1982 and has held several iconic dirt and pavement races over the decades. In 2025, it will be writing a fresh page of history through a collaboration with the zMAX CARS Tour, which is set to bring Dale Earnhardt Jr. to its front doors.

The track released its schedule for 2025 just before New Year’s Eve, and one fixture stood out. The CARS Tour will hold races for both its divisions, Late Model Stock Cars and Pro Late Models, on April 12. It has also been confirmed that Dale Jr. will drive the No. 8 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet in the event as a competitor.

It is one of the few tracks that the iconic NASCAR star will race at next year. In a press release from the series, he said, “Fans in the area have expressed excitement about this race being added to the schedule. Our teams are looking forward to this new challenge. I’m thrilled to add it to the short list of events I’ll be racing in next year.”

New year, new car. @BassProShops Chevy is headed to Georgia in April. Excited to have the chance to take the @zmaxraceproduc1 @CARSTour to @CordeleSpeedway. pic.twitter.com/P6UjHshKW5 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 30, 2024

Cordele is one of the last few remaining circle tracks in the Peach State. The CARS Tour hasn’t visited Georgia yet since its inaugural season in 2015.

Fringe factors such as these make the upcoming event more special and noteworthy. Interestingly, the coming of the CARS Tour is only but a step in the track’s development.

The Cordele Motor Speedway is on a longer journey towards glory

Greg Nolan purchased the track towards the end of 2023 and has spared no expense in revitalizing it. He has completely remodeled it and believes that it is well capable of taking on big events now.

The Cordele Motor Speedway is a venue where drivers like Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott have taken the checkered flag in the root levels of racing.

Without question, it deserves more attention and fame. One of the biggest steps that it took recently was bringing back the World Crown from the dead. Michael Hinde won the prestigious event in 2024 and helped kickstart a new tradition. The 2025 schedule also features a new Super Fest for Late Models and Pro Late Models.

This Super Fest will lead towards the World Crown 300, which is set to go down on October 25. The first event of the year for the track will be the ASA Speedfest, scheduled to run on January 17-18. With such an extensive list of races on the horizon, 2025 is bound to be an action-packed season for the Cordele Motor Speedway.