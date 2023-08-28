Dale Earnhardt Jr. Snubs Elon Musk’s $20 Billion Worth Social Media Platform Over the One Worth $120 Billion

For a personality as big as Dale Earnhardt Jr., having a presence across various social media platforms is important. In fact, every platform has its own style of content. But just imagine, if, for once, all of these social media platforms had to go except for one, which one would Junior keep? Would it be Instagram or would it be Twitter?

This was something Earnhardt Jr. recently answered. He named the one social media platform which is his favorite at this time. Along with that, he also shared his thoughts on YouTube, something he believes has replaced TV as we know it.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. picks Instagram over Twitter

During a recent episode of his podcast show, Earnhardt Jr. was asked by a fan if he had to give up all but one form of social media, which platform would it be? Junior replied, “Probably Instagram. I like Instagram. All the others are necessities at this point.”

“Right now, Twitter or X or whatever they’re calling it, it’s just a way to be like, ‘Hey this is what’s going on, Hey, something I’ve been interested in, check this out…’, it’s a great way to talk about, share the podcast, share when the race is coming on TV, the CARS Tour…it’s just like, ‘Hey, what I have happening in my life just in case anybody gives a s**t about any of this stuff.'”

“But Instagram is still a place to experience what your friends are upto, what’s going on in people’s lives that are close to you, that you spend a lot of time with. So it’s still serving this very good purpose for me. And it’s a place where I feel very comfortable sharing. I like the imagery of it where on Twitter, we’re just reading content.”

Earnhardt claimed that Instagram is “a different experience altogether” and probably his favorite at this time.

Junior shares his thoughts on YouTube

Speaking further on this subject, Earnhardt also touched upon YouTube and how it has changed television as we know it. “YouTube has basically replaced traditional television for me. If I’m going to sit on the couch and watch a video of any kind, it’s on YouTube most times. I never thought I’d be that way about YouTube,” he described.

Junior revealed how at first, he was unaware about the concept of YouTube TV, but now he has an interesting take on its place in our daily lives. “It’s interesting how it has shifted away from a social platform to a content platform very akin to satellite and cable and traditional television,” he described.

Earnhardt concluded that he finds himself using YouTube more and more these days.