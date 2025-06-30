“Let’s Pay Alex Bowman Back”: Chase Elliott’s Win Shifts the Focus to Hendrick Motorsports Teammate for Huge Contribution

Mar 2, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) walks out onto the stage for driver introductions before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Harms-Imagn Images

Although much of the spotlight in Atlanta centered on Chase Elliott’s speed and his surge from the top five to the front in the final five laps, this time, fans and Hendrick Motorsports team alike witnessed another key moment that tipped the scales. It was Alex Bowman who played the ace in the hole, delivering the decisive push that turned Elliott’s charge into a win and saved the day for the entire HMS outfit.

Jeff Andrews, the President and General Manager at Hendrick Motorsports, acknowledged Bowman’s role, stating, “We’re probably not sitting here tonight without Alex Bowman and the move he made.” He commended the combined effort of Bowman and crew chief Blake Harris for bringing a car to Atlanta that held its own during the crucial time.

For once, even the fanbase threw its weight behind Bowman. One remarked, “Bowman’s “Teammates” hung him out to dry for most the race, but Alex still helped them when the win was on the line.” A second supporter didn’t chop his praise: “Alex Bowman, I am your biggest defender.”

Another added, “Well now that we’ve got the other 3 virtually locked with wins, maybe let’s pay Bowman back and dump every. Single. Resource. Available. Into giving him a good car and crew for the next 8 weeks and getting him a win. Maybe his teammates can push him to a win for once also.”

In a race that sent entire multi-car teams packing, Elliott and Bowman found each other at precisely the right moment. The Lap 69 ‘Big One’ during the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway wreaked havoc across the field, taking out half the contenders in one fell swoop.

Entire stables were wiped out, Team Penske’s lineup was sidelined, and only one contender apiece remained from Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports: Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, and Zane Smith.

From the Hendrick stable, Elliott led the field at the time of the melee while the No. 48 HMS driver escaped the carnage with minor scrapes, keeping both cars in the hunt. As the laps ticked down, the front of the field became a revolving door, with Elliott, Brad Keselowski, and Reddick trading the lead in a three-way scrap. With five to go, Keselowski had the edge, Reddick trailed, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Bowman, and Elliott filled the top five.

On Lap 258, Elliott pounced, diving under Bowman and Stenhouse down the backstretch before drawing level with Reddick. By Turn 2 of the following lap, he completed the pass and set his sights on the front. Then came the defining moment.

On the final lap, as Elliott rode in Keselowski’s slipstream, Bowman, running third, delivered the crucial bump down the front stretch, pushing Elliott past the No. 6 car as they entered Turn 1. From there, Elliott never lost command, sealing a perfect win in Atlanta. Bowman, the unsung architect of that last-lap charge, followed close behind in third.

Elliott acknowledges Bowman’s help

Following his Atlanta win, Elliott didn’t hesitate to credit Bowman’s timely assistance on the final lap, acknowledging his teammate’s crucial role during the post-race press conference.

Speaking candidly, he remarked, “He (Bowman) and I both knew that the only shot we as a company had at that juncture was to line up and push and hope that something worked out good in our favor because at that point it was two, one, and one.”

Elliott acknowledged both the unspoken coordination and Bowman’s two-pronged strategy, stating, “Whether it was he or I, obviously, we both want to win. I recognize that he gave me a great shove.

“I recognize that he took his run on Brad, too, to try to get himself to second, which ultimately helped me as well. Yeah, those are all things that I remember. We’ll do everything we can do to try and bring fast cars over the course of the next number of weeks.”

Elliott also expressed a genuine hope that Bowman’s efforts would soon bear fruit, noting that his teammate had endured a punishing run of misfortune over the past month. Praising Bowman’s speed and persistence, Elliott concluded, “It would be nice to see him grab a win and get in.”