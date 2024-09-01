Dale Earnhardt Jr. Takes Credit for Early Darlington Success for Bubba Wallace & Carson Hocevar

Qualifying efforts for the upcoming 2024 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway have seen Bubba Wallace clinch the pole while Carson Hocevar makes up the front row and Dale Earnhardt Jr. seems to know why. The former NASCAR Cup Series driver turned broadcaster touched on the same after Saturday’s sessions were concluded.

Wallace and Hocevar were seen competing at Florence Motor Speedway building up to this weekend’s final regular season event and Earnhardt Jr. pinned their Saturday success on the same on social media.

“I have to believe that both of these drivers visiting @FmSpeedway2024 the previous night provided inspiration and motivation that carried them to the front row today. Confirm @BubbaWallace @CarsonHocevar,” opined Junior.

WHAT A FRONT ROW FOR THE SOUTHERN 500! The last race before the NASCAR Playoffs will be WILD. pic.twitter.com/jdAMhWrzNo — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 31, 2024

Urging the two drivers to respond to whether his theory was true or not, the Xfinity Series team owner received a reply from Hocevar. The Spire Motorsports driver expressed interest in further CARS Tour races, a series co-owned by Junior himself if it helped his performances in the Cup Series.

“i’ll be at @CARSTour races a lot more often if that’s the trend,” joked the young 21-year-old.

There has not been an official reply from Wallace’s side pertaining to the 23XI Racing star’s aversion to social media. The #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver looks to qualify for the postseason this Sunday after consistent finishes throughout the year. The 30-year-old driver currently sits with a 21-point deficit to the cutoff line.

Drivers such as Wallace himself as well as Chris Buescher and Ross Chastain make up the bunch who will be seen pushing the limits to extend their championship challenge further into the postseason this year.

“You gotta start on Saturdays”

Wallace’s previous results during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season have seen him come close to victory lane but fail to seal the deal throughout the year. Firing off a P6 finish after last weekend’s race at Daytona, the Mobile, Alabama native was seen content with his first pole of the year, which incidentally came at the best time.

“We’ve been really hot the last couple months or so and just been executing, firing on all cylinders and that’s what it takes. I wanted it to be a great weekend and you gotta start on Saturdays and we did that,” Wallace told NBC Sports.

Job’s not finished… but damn this one feels good. Pole sitters at the Southern 500 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/MTCjgMaYpp — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) August 31, 2024

If reigning champion Ryan Blaney‘s campaign from last year is anything to go by, going on a hot streak of finishes during the postseason is what matters if a driver looks to challenge for the ultimate prize in the sport. Dictated by the format, a ramp-up in performance at the right time of the year could absolve the team and its driver of a shaky start.

It remains to be seen if 23XI Racing and Wallace can take the next step which would take the team well into victory lane.