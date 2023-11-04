Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Kevin Harvick Won’t Face Any Challenges in New NASCAR Role: “That’s Unique for Him”

There is just one race remaining before we draw the curtains for this season. While everything else would be business as usual, things would be vastly different for Kevin Harvick, as he would be retiring after the race at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. The Stewart Haas Racing driver would end up taking up the role within the Fox broadcast team.

During the press media session ahead of the Championship Four race, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was asked about some of the challenges that Harvick could face with his new role in the broadcasting booth.

Considering Junior had also done the same after the conclusion of his Cup career, he was indeed the perfect person to give his take.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes Kevin Harvick will have zero issues in new role

The Hall of Famer stated, “He won’t face any challenges, he’s sharp mentally. Already has experience, has one thing that’s unique for him, when they do all the drivers events he’s the play-by-play guy.”

“He’s already got some pretty incredible experience already before he’s going to get in the booth. He’s been in probably some of the more high-pressure situations and passed with flying colors. He seems completely relaxed in that scenario. So I don’t think he will have any challenges whatsoever.”

Junior further explained how drivers don’t retire from racing, but instead, they retire into some other role within the sport from racing. Since Harvick is going down the same path he has something to look forward to despite not being in the race car from next season.

Additionally, Junior believes that the SHR driver is highly motivated and hates to lose, hence he will carry forth that state of mind into the broadcasting booth as well. “He’ll want to win in every moment.”

While Harvick may not require any polishing up right out the gate, if there is anything required he would be able to adjust to it with time.