‘What About Alex Bowman?’: NASCAR Fans Disgusted With Hendrick Motorsports After Recent Kyle Larson Post

The 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals is just around the corner and it will feature a strong list of contenders from NASCAR circles. In that list are Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Corey Day. The team recently propped its men up on social media owing to their participation in the famous dirt track event, but its failure to include Alex Bowman has earned the wrath of fans.

Bowman, the driver of the #48 Camaro in the Cup Series, is set to contend in the Chili Bowl Nationals as a team owner. His team, Alex Bowman Racing, will field four cars in pursuit of the esteemed Golden Driller trophy. Fans don’t believe that ignoring such a participant can have any honorable reason behind it. They expressed their thoughts on X.

One fan wrote below the team’s post, “You forget Alex Bowman who is owner once again this year now with 4 microcars.” Another added, “So we not gonna talk about how bowman owns 3 cars there so sad….” Bowman’s four cars will be driven by CJ Leary, Kevin Thomas Jr, Jake Swanson, and Briggs Danner. He will not be competing as a driver and it could be why his NASCAR team didn’t include him in its posts.

Your forget Alex Bowman who is owner once again this year now with 4 micro cars — Jose Pedro 🏁🏁🏁 (@jose_pedro_48) January 11, 2025

However, one more fan reminded Hendrick Motorsports that everything doesn’t have to be about Larson all the time. They wrote, “What about Bowman?! The world doesn’t revolve around KL.“ The one thing that Bowman can do to have his team talk about him is win the upcoming event. He will be pretty hard to ignore with a nice piece of silverware in his arms.

Larson and Day travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the Chili Bowl Nationals

Larson is already a two-time winner of the Chili Bowl Nationals. He will pilot the #1k entry and hope to make the A-Main feature. His earlier titles came in 2020 and 2021. The California native missed participation in 2023 but returned last year, and does so again this year.

Alongside him will be a driver who he named as one of the brightest talents to be coming up the ranks in NASCAR. Day, 19, was just recently signed by Hendrick Motorsports. He will race part-time in the Xfinity Series and also drive in the Craftsman Truck Series, the ARCA Menards Series, and TransAm.

The youngster won a preliminary race last year before finishing third in the A-Main. He will hope to go a step further this time in the #41 car. Practice sessions will begin on January 12 and lead up to the main events on January 18.