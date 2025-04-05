Dale Earnhardt Jr. vs Justin Marks: Connor Zilisch Reveals Who is the Better NASCAR Boss

Connor Zilisch is one driver in the world of NASCAR these days who is making headlines left, right, and center. The young racing prodigy took to the deep end of racing in the top tier of stock cars in the country with only a short introduction to the sport.

Despite limited experience, Zilisch, at an impressionable age of just 18 years old, has proven his worth in NASCAR, driving for heavyweights such as Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series as well as Justin Marks’ Cup Series outfit.

While he has impressed after heading out on track more often than not, there is one thing that remains unanswered. Which team owner is better to drive for as a driver in the sport, Junior or Marks?

“It doesn’t get much better than Dale and Justin, I’ll say that much. I’m definitely lucky to have both of them. It’s cool to have Dale, he gives a lot of racing advice of his past and all the racing he did in his time in NASCAR,” told Zilisch in a recent interview with SpeedFreaks.”

“Justin, he’s just so forward-thinking. He’s also a racer himself, so he chimes in every now and then. It’s really cool to have both of them. Justin’s one of the best businessmen in the sport, and Dale as well, but having Dale’s racing background is really cool,” he added.

Zilisch to participate in the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 with Justin Marks

Marking his next appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Charlotte, North Carolina native is slated to run with Trackhouse Racing during the famed Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend.

Zilisch will be piloting the #87 Chevrolet fielded by the team, once again sponsored by Red Bull, the globally renowned energy drinks manufacturer, which seemingly is making a return to stock car racing.

“It’s awesome to have the opportunity to race in one of NASCAR’s coolest events. The 600 is one of the most prestigious races in NASCAR. It’s going to be a physical and mental challenge because that race is so tough,” Zilisch previewed the upcoming event.

The Coca-Cola 600 makes up one of the sport’s crown jewel events, with a total running of 600 miles, making life difficult for the most experienced of drivers.

It remains to be seen how well the young gun adapts to running in what is essentially an endurance race, which transforms into a mad dash at the very end. Fans can catch the event being broadcast on Amazon Prime on Sunday, May 25, 2025. The green flag drops at 6:00 pm ET.