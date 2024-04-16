Austin Dillon Handily Beats William Byron and Ross Chastain in Battle of NASCAR Stars

Sometimes it’s not always about being a good driver on the race track. Taking on the camera in promotional activity for NASCAR, William Byron, Austin Dillon, and Ross Chastain answered questions from the Snapchat channel Snapback Sports and gave a gist of their general knowledge. It wound up being a game that Dillon easily dominated.

Titled “Are you smarter than a NASCAR driver?”, the little quiz had Casey Settleman (Head of Content, Snapback Sports) examining the three drivers with 15 queries. They were asked questions along the lines of who the first person on the moon was and what the capital of Russia is, and Dillon was able to answer the most (11) correctly.

The quiz came after exclusive interviews with the three drivers during the 2024 Daytona 500. Settleman made use of the rain-caused delays during the event to catch hold of the drivers and talk to them. Interestingly, Chastain made a kind gesture by showcasing his Melon Man helmet to the interviewer.

The purpose behind this activity was NASCAR’s goal to reach a younger generation of audience. Snapback Sports is the most popular sports-based account on Snapchat and boasts a plethora of millennials and Gen Z followers. Through interactions like these, tiny steps could be made towards familiarizing NASCAR’s best to new eyes.

How NASCAR uses content marketing to reach a younger audience?

NASCAR’s efforts of late have been centered on increasing the star power of drivers and fostering closer relationships with fans. This approach empowers the drivers to use many channels to connect with fans and maximize the sports’ reach and engagement. The promotion’s deal with Snapback Sports to create content was one such initiative.

David Zane, the Vice President of Fan Engagement, said as reported by azbuzzdaily, “I think it’s really about providing engaging content and making sure we’re focused on targeting our fans or potential fans with the information and with the data that we have on them.” He reiterated that finding the right authentic voice to connect the sport with fans was crucial for the purpose.

The release of the Netflix docuseries “Full Speed” did wonders for the sport’s popularity. Put together with the pieces that NASCAR continues to move on other fronts, the upward trajectory of stock car racing’s influence will only continue.