Daniel Suarez Logs NASCAR Brasil Race Win Amidst Cup Series Rumors

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez had flown to Brazil at the beginning of the Olympic break to get married to Julia Piquet. The freshly ordained United States citizen figured that it might be a nice plan to fill his remaining days with a few races while in the country. He signed himself for three NASCAR Brasil races this weekend, the first two of which have turned out to be quite eventful.

Advertisement

All three races are being held at the Autodromo de Interlagos. Suarez crossed the checkered flag in first place in the first race but was penalized for driving too rough, a habit no doubt picked up from the Cup Series. He had to settle for sixth place but he got back up swiftly. In the second race, Suarez finished second but was given the win after race leader Lucas Mendes faced a time penalty.

Interestingly, this was a night race with temporary headlights on the cars. He is in the process of adapting to race in this new series. He has also made history by becoming the first driver to win in NASCAR Mexico and Brasil in addition to a victory in all three American nationwide series. Few drivers have had such an eventful Olympic break and Suarez sure seems to be enjoying his.

The weekend will conclude on Sunday and the promotion is expected to use this display to try and lure The Clash to Brazil in the near future. The governor of Sao Paulo was quoted earlier this year saying that he expected the Cup Series fixture to be in the country by 2026. Suarez will have played a big role should the venue and the promotion end up reaching an agreement.

Brazil’s interest in hosting a NASCAR Cup Series race

Government officials and NASCAR representatives got together earlier this year to formalize the country’s interest in hosting The Clash, the Cup Series’ pre-season race. NASCAR’s existing contract with LA Memorial Coliseum came to an end in February making it imperative to find a new venue. Sao Paulo’s governor, Tarcísio de Freitas, made his interest clear to the press after the meeting.

“We are always looking for the best attractions for São Paulo that can bring in tourists, as well as attract investment and generate jobs,” he said. “We have a racetrack that is a reference for the sport and we have everything we need to put on a great event.”

If finalized, this would be the first time that the Cup Series travels to the continent of South America. Meanwhile, the Cup Series will resume racing on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at Richmond Raceway.