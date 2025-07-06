mobile app bar

Daniel Suárez Makes Stunning Claims About Trackhouse Racing Situation Days After NASCAR Divorce

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Daniel Suarez speaks to media members during the NASCAR Playoffs Media Day at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Sep 4, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Daniel Suarez speaks to media members during the NASCAR Playoffs Media Day at the Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Daniel Suárez will not return to Trackhouse Racing in 2025, marking the end of a chapter that began with promise but gradually lost its spark. While both sides framed the decision as mutual, fans have been eager to read between the lines.

The emergence of Shane van Gisbergen — a road course ace — and young prospect Connor Zilisch has only fueled speculation. And with Ross Chastain consistently outperforming Suárez since joining the team a year later, the writing appeared to be on the wall.

Yet according to Suárez, the situation runs deeper than just lap times or incoming talent. “It’s like everything in life — things change, people change, the company changes, and that’s OK. There is nothing wrong with that,” he said.

However, Suárez added, “There just wasn’t love anymore… There have been several situations in the last eight months, 10 months, that I haven’t felt like I used to for different situations.”

He didn’t mince words when describing the breakdown. “Sometimes when you don’t have that feel, there is no chemistry anymore. It’s like being in a relationship and living together because you bought a house together. It just didn’t feel good anymore, and this is both ways. I’m pretty sure it was both ways. It was just a matter of time.”

When asked about the comparison to his teammate, Suárez gave credit where it was due, saying, “Ross (Chastain) is a very good driver. I give him credit for that.”

But Suárez also offered insight into internal tensions that may have accelerated the split. Since crew chief Matt Swiderski joined the No. 99 team, Suárez said Swiderski opened his eyes to issues within the organization that didn’t sit right.

He didn’t hold back in expressing concerns to the team, but change, he said, came at snail’s pace. And while that may have been part of the problem, it wasn’t the whole story. “Lately, there have been things that have made me feel that I am not as important,” Suárez admitted.

According to Suárez, others within the organization recognize the same issues. But he said, “I just feel like my voice was [not] really heard anymore, and when that happens, in my opinion, that could be the beginning of the end.”

Despite everything, even with the relationship nearing its final lap, Suárez remains appreciative of his time with Trackhouse. He spoke with genuine warmth about the No. 99 staff, calling it one of the best groups he’s ever worked with.

