Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller Sheds Light on Her Personal Life

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller have given loads of opportunities to new drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, in their late model program, in their CARS Tour, and so on. They’ve gone beyond mere ownership roles in the sport, often stepping in as surrogate guardians for young drivers who are far from home or new to the racing scene.

Advertisement

This protective oversight stems from their own relationship and understanding of family dynamics, as both have families of their own and understand the challenges of being away from loved ones. Kelley not only handles her ownership role but also manages to make sure things are running smoothly at home.

Her mornings start at 6 am—which means a chance to connect with her husband over a cup of coffee or read a devotional. Then, it’s time for breakfast. She starts preparing breakfast for Wyatt, her son at 6:30 so he can ease into his day before heading to school.

The 52-year-old further detailed her everyday routine, explaining that she ensures the children are ready and out the door by 7:30. Amid these morning rituals, she manages other household duties, such as tossing in a load of laundry or tidying up whatever catches her attention.

“Picking up something that I’ve had on my mind. I’m a non-stop doer so I don’t ever quit thinking and I like my house very tidy so I’m always picking and straightening and doing other stuff.”

Kelley described herself as a “non-stop doer,” constantly on the move and never stopping to rest her mind. She likes to keep her home spotless and is often found cleaning and organizing as part of her morning routine. She usually leaves for the office between 8:30 and 9:00, which is a 30-minute commute, and continues her day with work and meetings.

While her male peers hang around the office after work, Kelley likes to sprint out as soon as she can, because she likes to remind her co-workers: “I got to get up out of here…I’ll make the joke I’ll be like hey I got to get home like I’m in charge of dinner, I’m in charge of making sure this was done, that was done right so you know that’s just the life of our roles,” she told Shannon Spake.

In the afternoon, although Kelley finds brief respite, her day at the office extends until 5:00. Returning home, she prepares dinner and carves out some downtime. Hence, like a superwoman, beyond managing her household, Kelley oversees the broad spectrum of operations at JR Motorsports, from the racing teams to the company’s extensive business ventures.

Kelley Earnhardt’s role in JR Motorsports

During the interview, Kelley elaborated on her wide-ranging duties at JR Motorsports, from overseeing sponsor relations to managing Dale Jr.’s diverse business endeavors.

While she isn’t directly involved as a driver or team owner in the CARS Tour Series, her involvement is rooted in her ownership stake at JR Motorsports, which plays a significant role in the Late Model Series. She clarified, “It’s not just about Junior Motorsports; I help Dale manage a lot of his side of the business.”

Kelley further detailed her usual tasks, which include setting up meetings with the investors for the CARS Tour and crafting job descriptions for new team roles. She praised the JR Motorsports team’s efficiency in handling marketing and sponsorships, which frees her from getting bogged down in the day-to-day details.