Daniel Suarez Pushes for NASCAR to Enter Brazil: “Wish That Every Driver in the Cup Series…”

NASCAR has recently expanded its 2025 schedule to include an international points race in Mexico City. Yet, Daniel Suarez, a Mexico native, is urging NASCAR to not rest on their laurels and to expand further internationally. Suarez is no stranger to international competition, having competed regularly in the Mexico Series from 2009 to 2014 and participating in the Brazil series this year.

During his time in the Brazil Series, he made three starts, winning one race, and he also clinched victory in his sole start in the Mexico Series this year.

However, Suarez is advocating for NASCAR to broaden its horizons even further — specifically, to include Brazil in its itinerary. Reflecting on the enthusiasm for racing in Brazil, he shared, “I cannot remember the last time I was stuck in traffic for so long — hours — heading into the race track. It was unbelievable; unbelievable in a good way.” He went on to add,

“I only wish that every driver in the Cup Series and even the media had the opportunity to experience that because the amount of racing culture that is down there in Brazil is unbelievable. I feel like there is so much opportunity.”

“The sport of NASCAR is very big and some people… and I had the opportunity to see that in Brazil. I have known that for many years in Mexico. And I’m really excited; excited that NASCAR is thinking outside the box.”

Chief International Officer Chad Seigler has reaffirmed NASCAR’s commitment to expanding the stock car racing scene on a global scale. He outlined that the promotion is actively working towards this goal through three strategic initiatives. The first aims to emulate Formula One by mobilizing NASCAR through its Mexico, Brazil, and Canada series’.

Seigler expressed a desire for NASCAR to enter new markets to cultivate local stars, heroes, and team owners, and develop track infrastructure, which he believes will benefit the sport. The second objective focuses on creating pathways for international drivers who aspire to compete in the U.S. in NASCAR.

The final plan involves taking one of the NASCAR national series beyond U.S. borders, fostering a more global presence for the sport.

While the 2025 schedule currently features just one international race, future seasons may see NASCAR expanding its footprint across borders and oceans to include weekend races in new territories.