Daniel Suarez’s Contract Extension Elicits Mixed Reaction from NASCAR World

Despite speculations surrounding Daniel Suarez’s NASCAR Cup Series future, his seat at Trackhouse Racing has been confirmed for the upcoming 2025 season. The Mexican-born driver emerged victorious in one of NASCAR’s closest finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this year. The season prior, he failed to win a single race and did not make it through to the playoffs. While the contract extension is good news for the 32-year-old, fans are not convinced about Suarez’s long-term form in the sport.

Regardless of his victory earlier in the season, Suarez has been inconsistent with his finishes in the highest form of stock car racing. The driver of the #99 Chevrolet Camaro has earned two top-five and four top-10 finishes so far this year. That’s not good enough for a team hoping to be regular championship contenders. In the last five races, the 32-year-old has finished in the top 10 only once. These results do not inspire confidence about his playoff aspirations.

NEWS: He's back in the saddle for 2025!@TeamTrackhouse announces @Daniel_SuarezG will return to the No. 99 next season. pic.twitter.com/175XFWrtuY — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 9, 2024

The now Trackhouse Racing driver was one of the hottest prospects in NASCAR back when he won the Xfinity Series championship in 2016 with Joe Gibbs Racing. Since then, it has been an up-and-down journey for the Monterrey, Mexico native. He only has two race wins after seven years in the Cup Series, owing to his future being questioned after his winless run in 2023. The team, however, has come out in support of their driver, implying that they have not lost faith in the 32-year-old.

With the postseason right around the corner, it will be interesting to see how Suarez performs in the remaining four regular season races. A race victory before the round of 16 will give him and the #99 crew much-needed momentum heading into the business end of the competition.

Fans share their thoughts on Suarez’s contract extension

Fans have not been convinced by Daniel Suarez‘s on-track performances of late despite the Hispanic driver’s exhibition of raw talent behind the wheel on several occasions throughout his career. His debut Cup win at Sonoma Raceway springs to mind as an example. There were mixed reactions about his contract extension at Trackhouse Racing. “This is just meh. He’s a great guy but the results aren’t there. That 99 car is a no-show just about every single week,” one user commented on X.

Some believe that he would have been out of a seat had it not been for his win earlier this year at Atlanta Motor Speedway. “That win at Atlanta really saved him,” one fan commented. “Haha trash,” quipped another. However, not everything was negative. Suarez has his fair share of admirers who still believe in him to do well.

“Would be silly not to extend him,” one fan commented. “MASSIVE W,” commented another. The 32-year-old needs to bag positive results going forward to live up to the fans’ expectations and solidify his place in the Cup Series in the future. It remains to be seen how long can he carry his postseason bid as the Round of 16 approaches next month.