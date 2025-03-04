Denny Hamlin Debunks Notion of Deliberately Sabotaging Kyle Busch’s Race With Big Admission

Aug 20, 2022; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series owner Joe Gibbs looks on from pit road during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

While the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA delivered thrilling entertainment and high drama in the final laps, Denny Hamlin faced criticism for allegedly compromising Kyle Busch’s race to favor his teammate, Christopher Bell. However, Hamlin used his podcast to refute the claims, addressing the incident where he supposedly collided with Austin Dillon five laps from the end to aid the #24 driver.

Advertisement

During the 78th lap, as Dillon and Hamlin were contending for the 20th spot, the #11 driver’s car unexpectedly locked up, leading to a collision with the side of Dillon’s #3 car.

The sudden bump sent Dillon skidding into the gravel and prompted a caution. Television footage showed a plume of dust trailing the Joe Gibbs Racing car just before it apparently lost braking ability, resulting in the accident.

The ensuing caution allowed Bell to opt for fresher tires, which proved crucial as he overtook Busch with five laps to go. Without this interruption, the worn tires on the #20 car might have hindered its pace. Consequently, fans openly accused Hamlin of orchestrating the wreck on purpose.

Nevertheless, Hamlin countered the conspiracy theory on his Actions Detrimental podcast, stating, “I am a competitive person… There is nobody that I hate seeing when more than my teammate because I know they’re driving the same thing that I’m driving…”

“I know what every Driver ‘Oh I’m so happy for my teammate winning.’ Like I mean, I love Christopher, he’s a great dude. But I don’t want him to beat me… That’s not a good look for me,” he added.

Despite Hamlin’s denial, the video evidence indicated the collision might not have been entirely accidental. If not helping the #24 driver, it could be possible that the JGR driver was simply settling scores with Dillon for last year’s incident at Richmond, where Dillon pushed Hamlin into the wall, jeopardizing his race in an ultimately vain attempt to bag a playoff spot.

Dillon showers his anger on NASCAR after the incident with Hamlin

The RCR team did not have a great day at COTA in the third race of the Cup season. On one hand, Kyle Busch could only manage to secure a P5 place finish despite leading the highest number of laps [43 laps]. On the other side, his teammate’s race was marred by an altercation with Hamlin, leaving Dillon visibly agitated.

Dillon’s frustration was not only visible during the post-race interviews but also spilled over onto social media. In response to a NASCAR post that described the incident with the caption, “The Nos. 3 and 11 make contact and the yellow flag flies,” Dillon could not hold back his exasperation and corrected sharply, “Correction. The No. 11 made contact with the No. 3.”

The incident seems to have ignited a new rivalry on the tracks. It will certainly be intriguing to see how this tension between the #11 and the #3 unfolds as the two drivers continue to compete against each other throughout the season.