Denny Hamlin Does Not Share Kyle Busch’s Confidence In NASCAR Taking This Giant Step

With the largely successful street race in Chicago out of the way, NASCAR has its sight on the next target – international expansion. While surely there will be plenty of countries that will be willing to host a NASCAR race, the most important question is whether the teams and drivers will buy into it. Ahead of the race in Atlanta on Sunday, veterans Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch gave their take on NASCAR going to other countries in the near future.

While Busch was more or less confident NASCAR can pull it off, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a cautious take on the matter, feeling there were multiple variables to be taken into account before such a massive decision.

Denny Hamlin is not completely sold on NASCAR going international

Ahead of the Atlanta race, Hamlin was asked about his opinion on NASCAR races in other countries, now that street course racing as a concept has been executed well. The 23XI owner said, “I’m not really sure you know, I think it’d be tough to do in the middle of the season certainly. But you know, NASCAR and the teams will need to have some dialogue about when’s the best time, is it going to be exhibition? But certainly, I think it’s on you know NASCAR’s thoughts about what’s next.”

Speaking on the logistics and transportation challenges NASCAR could face, Hamlin added, “I don’t know, again, I haven’t got too far into the weeds on it but certainly we have to do a ton of research on the logistics. That’d obviously be the toughest part.”

Kyle Busch is all in on NASCAR going to other countries

Hamlin’s former teammate Kyle Busch was far more optimistic about the idea. Complimenting NASCAR on the success of the Grant Park 220 and how that lays down the benchmark for future expansions, Busch said, “I think last week kind of showcased that you can do a street event. And we’ve also kind of proven the stadium aspect, as well, with the [Los Angeles] Coliseum. I think that opens up a huge playbook.”

As for any particular destination in his mind, the two-time Cup Series champion had an open mind, saying “Whether it’s North America, South America, even a different continent, I think there’s some opportunities that are out there, so it will be interesting to see where we land with that.”

Only time will tell if NASCAR does indeed move to another country for the racing circus. One thing is certain though – after the success of the experiments at the LA Coliseum and Chicago, they will surely feel confident about it.