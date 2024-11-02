mobile app bar

Will Rick Hendrick Return With Tom Cruise in Days of Thunder Sequel?

Jeff Gordon celebrates with Rick Hendrick their driver Kyle Larson (5) won the Brickyard 400, Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

There aren’t many national institutions as important to Americans as NASCAR. Well, maybe that and Tom Cruise. Back in the 90s, the duo made the perfect assimilation of Hollywood and Stock Car racing — Days of Thunder.

The movie wasn’t really a commercial success but became a cult classic for fans of the sport and racing in general. The rumor mill now suggests that Cruise is ready to dust off his old racing suit and gear up for a sequel. While this is not yet confirmed, it is also being suggested that Rick Hendrick will reprise his ‘role’ if the sequel is really in the works.

“It’s going to be what comes together first in terms of a script. It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script,” revealed a Hollywood insider whilst explaining what is going on behind the scenes to make the DoT sequel come to life.

When the first movie was released, it was a true collaboration between NASCAR and Cruise. The cars that raced were being built and repaired in Hendrick’s workshop and he had a pretty hands-on approach into the creative direction the movie took.

Naturally, it is assumed that Hendrick Motorsports will also want to jump on the bandwagon of this sequel — given the obvious commercial reasons after Top Gun: Maverick and the sentimental connection.

What does Rick Hendrick think about Days of Thunder?

You’d expect Hendrick to have very high praise for the first movie given how big a deal it was back then. That said, while he enjoyed the watch, he was not too pleased with how the racing was showcased.

The Daytona Beach News Journal had quoted Hendrick, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the movie, as saying, “The racing wasn’t very good. It was just beating and banging, and cars looked like they were from a junkyard. But that was what they wanted.”

But Hendrick loved the heart and soul of the movie — the story and the characters. While no concrete news about the sequel is out yet, there should be no surprise if Hendrick Motorsport plays a key role in it.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

