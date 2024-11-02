Will Rick Hendrick Return With Tom Cruise in Days of Thunder Sequel?

There aren’t many national institutions as important to Americans as NASCAR. Well, maybe that and Tom Cruise. Back in the 90s, the duo made the perfect assimilation of Hollywood and Stock Car racing — Days of Thunder.

The movie wasn’t really a commercial success but became a cult classic for fans of the sport and racing in general. The rumor mill now suggests that Cruise is ready to dust off his old racing suit and gear up for a sequel. While this is not yet confirmed, it is also being suggested that Rick Hendrick will reprise his ‘role’ if the sequel is really in the works.

“It’s going to be what comes together first in terms of a script. It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script,” revealed a Hollywood insider whilst explaining what is going on behind the scenes to make the DoT sequel come to life.

When the first movie was released, it was a true collaboration between NASCAR and Cruise. The cars that raced were being built and repaired in Hendrick’s workshop and he had a pretty hands-on approach into the creative direction the movie took.

Naturally, it is assumed that Hendrick Motorsports will also want to jump on the bandwagon of this sequel — given the obvious commercial reasons after Top Gun: Maverick and the sentimental connection.

What does Rick Hendrick think about Days of Thunder?

You’d expect Hendrick to have very high praise for the first movie given how big a deal it was back then. That said, while he enjoyed the watch, he was not too pleased with how the racing was showcased.

The Daytona Beach News Journal had quoted Hendrick, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the movie, as saying, “The racing wasn’t very good. It was just beating and banging, and cars looked like they were from a junkyard. But that was what they wanted.”

But Hendrick loved the heart and soul of the movie — the story and the characters. While no concrete news about the sequel is out yet, there should be no surprise if Hendrick Motorsport plays a key role in it.