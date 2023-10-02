Denny Hamlin Hilariously Roasts NASCAR Fans With “Trust Issues” After Excessive Blame for Wreck at Talladega

The race at Talladega Superspeedway saw a massive wreck occur as the cars were about to finish the race. In the process, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin was able to gain enough places to end up being the 4th car to cross the finish line.

Meanwhile, following the race, several fans took to social media and called out the JGR driver for apparently causing the wreck at the race finish, which allowed him to gain several spots. Soon enough, Hamlin had a humourous rebuttal for each one of them.

Denny Hamlin roasts haters after being blamed for Talladega incident



One fan believed that Hamlin may have been responsible for causing the wreck at the near end of the race. Soon enough, Hamlin called out the absurdity of the statement and said, “Sir I’m calling to confirm your appointment with our optometrist tomorrow at 11 am. Type yes to confirm.“

Similarly, another fan mentioned, “Karma, pos @dennyhamlin caused chaos for everyone & still didn’t get the lucky dog. 🤣 Now if only his car would break & he’d get a DNF today & next week.” Subsequently, Hamlin responded, “Oh Connie… maybe next week.”

The same fan later again stated, “Don’t trust @dennyhamlin not to play games to manipulate this race. We know he would be the first one complaining if others were doing the same @NASCARonNBC.” The JGR driver then dropped the mic by saying, “You have trust issues.”

Hamlin salvaged the day despite things going poorly



The race at Talladega Superspeedway did not start well for the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver. He received a pass-through penalty for overspeeding in the pit lane at lap 105. Thereafter, he went back in to serve the penalty but ended up rejoining the race a lap down.

Thankfully, during the dying stages of the race, Hamlin was able to get himself back onto the lead lap and gun for a good points finish. He eventually was able to finish the race in the 4th position.

However, after the race since Kevin Harvick had been disqualified, his final result moved up to a 3rd place finish. The result added decent points to his tally to keep him secured for the round of eight as NASCAR heads to Charlotte this week.