Denny Hamlin Is Equally, If Not More, Important Than Michael Jordan for 23XI Racing in NASCAR

Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan have built 23XI Racing into one of the most formidable organizations in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team has kicked off the 2026 season on a strong note and appears well on its way toward contending for its first championship. But how evenly are the responsibilities and involvement shared between the two owners in this unique partnership?

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Jordan said after Tyler Reddick‘s three-race win streak to start the season that he was just the money behind the operation, and that it was Hamlin who made things happen on the ground. In a recent interview with CNBC Television, Reddick was asked how true that statement was. He responded by detailing the virtues of both of his team owners.

Reddick thinks that Hamlin in particular deserves more credit for his work. He said, “Everyone’s been talking about Michael throughout this. And I think I could be wrong, but how I look at that is… Denny Hamlin deserves a lot of credit, too.

“What they started here together, the ownership group they put together to make 23XI Racing what it is today. It takes a group effort. It really does,” the 23XI Racing star added.

Reddick said Hamlin played a massive role in building the team into what it is today, and went on to talk about Hamlin’s infectious excitement about their brand new race shop, Airspeed. Hamlin had walked him through the project while it was still under construction and shared his vision with great enthusiasm.

That energy has Reddick completely hooked to this day. He considers himself fortunate to have two accomplished individuals, Jordan and Hamlin, leading his team. He also refused to accept Jordan’s claim that he is just the money behind the operation, pointing out that the basketball legend is much more than that to him and to everyone on the team.

Hamlin the “mastermind” behind 23XI Racing: Jordan

The dynamic between Jordan and Hamlin works so well because they both understand what each other’s strengths are and play to that. Jordan displayed strong respect and admiration for Hamlin when he said that the veteran was the one who deserved the credit for the organization’s success.

Jordan’s words after Reddick’s victory at COTA were, “I think a lot of credit goes to him because I think he’s the mastermind behind finding Tyler and putting together, you know, Billy Scott and all that. Look, I just put up the money. I’m just a competitor. But I think Denny’s done an unbelievable job in terms of helping build this team.”

Turn the camera to Hamlin, and he would say the same thing about the Chicago Bulls legend. As Reddick said, putting together an operation like this is seldom an individual effort. It takes exceptional individuals to work together. Hopefully, 23XI Racing will keep this form going throughout the rest of the season.