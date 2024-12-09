“2025 Revenge Arc Coming”: Alex Bowman Receives Massive Fan Support After Mentally Taxing 2024 Season

Alex Bowman’s season this year has been a mixed one in terms of luck. On the one hand, it marked his best performance to date with 17 top-10 finishes, 8 in the top-5, and a victory under his belt.

However, his season was marred by a sudden twist when he was disqualified at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. A post-race inspection revealed weight discrepancies in his car, dashing his hopes of advancing to the Round of 8 and potentially enhancing his season’s achievements.

Amid these setbacks, the rumor mill was abuzz with speculation that Bowman, perceived as the underdog at Hendrick Motorsports, might be nearing the end of his tenure.

However, Jeff Gordon put those rumors to rest by affirming his confidence in Bowman, extending his contract through 2026. Meanwhile, his fanbase remains steadfast, rallying behind him and championing his cause for future success.

Recently, Ally Racing took to social media with a post celebrating how the 2024 NASCAR Cup season turned out to be Bowman’s standout year, writing, “A fantastic season on-track and a career-best 17 top-10 finishes for @Alex_Bowman. Make sure to show some love to the #Ally48 team for all of their work and dedication in 2024 by dropping a below! #12DaysOfRacing.”

The post quickly became a magnet for NASCAR enthusiasts, rallying support for the #48 HMS driver.

One fan dubbed him “Mr. Consistency!” encapsulating his consistent performances, while another anticipated an even better season ahead, exclaiming, “#rally48 2025 Revenge arc coming!!”

A loyal supporter, who has been with him from his days in the #88 car to his current #48 Chevy, declared, “He’s been my driver since he took over the 88 then 48..”

Meanwhile, another chimed in with a call to action, urging, “Get him signed to an extension.”

Did Bowman outperform Chase Elliott this season?

While Bowman wrapped up the season in P9 place and Elliott advanced to the Round of 8, finishing P7 overall in the 2024 NASCAR Cup season, a closer examination of their performance tells a more nuanced story.

The stats indicate that the #48 driver consistently crossed the finish line ahead of the #9 driver, with the highest finishes in numerous races.

Recent analyses highlight that the #48 Chevrolet driver topped the charts as Hendrick Motorsports’ best finisher in six races this season, compared to Elliott’s four.

Both drivers celebrated a trip to victory lane once and secured positions within the top 10 in the final driver standings. The surprising revelation supports the notion that Bowman may have held greater value to the team than Elliott.

On another note, Kyle Larson, finishing the season in P6 place, led the pack for Hendrick Motorsports in 15 races. William Byron, on the other hand, led his teammates in 11 races.