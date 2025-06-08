Denny Hamlin Plots Next Moves Amid Latest Blow in NASCAR Charter Lawsuit

Front Row Motorsports and 23XI Racing were dealt a huge blow in their fight against NASCAR this week. Last December, a U.S. District Court had ruled that the organizations could continue participating in the 2025 Cup Series season as chartered teams despite the antitrust lawsuit they filed against the racing promotion. But a three-judge panel overturned this on Thursday.

NASCAR now has the power to strip the teams of their charters. This could have significant financial implications and disrupt operations for both teams. Additionally, competing as open entries would result in significantly reduced earnings each weekend. Denny Hamlin, the co-owner of 23XI Racing, spoke about this to the press in Michigan and outlined his plans for the future.

In a message that would instill confidence within the team, he said, “What we said in December is that we’re committed to run this season open if we have to, even before they decided on the injunction. So, we’re going to race and fulfill all of our commitments no matter what. We’re here to race. Our team’s going to be here for the long haul, and we’re confident of that.”

23XI Racing is capable of temporarily carrying itself without the additional revenue that being a chartered team brings. But it cannot do so in the long term and Hamlin knows this. This threat may be intended to pressure the team owners into dropping their antitrust lawsuit. However, in the meantime, the team’s employees need to have their hearts bolstered.

Hamlin assures his employees that no harm will come to them

A race team is nothing without the hundreds of employees who collectively work to put a car on the track every weekend. These crucial personnel need to have the confidence that their lives won’t be endangered because of the risks that the leadership takes. Hamlin made sure to let his entire organization know that he is thinking of them in this trying time.

He said, “We’ve been very transparent with all of our employees during the entire process and really every time something comes along, we communicate that before it becomes public, so we’ve been very transparent. One of the things that we’ve remained steadfast in saying is that nothing will change in their lives, and we’re going to make sure that everyone’s taken care of.”

The one thing that could really aid 23XI Racing’s case at this juncture is victory. More race wins and potentially a championship would go a long way in strengthening its position. Yet, as of now, both drivers — Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick — remain winless this season. They have also kept their thoughts on the issue close to the chest.