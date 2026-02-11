“You Get That Vibe”: Shane Van Gisbergen Compares the Daytona 500’s Pre-Race Buzz to Motorsports’ Biggest Events

Shane van Gisbergen has competed around the world in some of the largest and most prestigious racing events. So when he describes the Daytona 500 as a high-energy spectacle that electrifies everyone at the venue, it is a compliment that carries real weight, and almost every race-car driver in the world would agree with it.

The Trackhouse Racing driver spoke about the excitement leading up to Daytona in an interview earlier this week. “I’ve done a few big races, like a Bathurst 1000 and Le Mans 24, and I’ve been lucky enough to do those races,” he began.

“You get that vibe and buzz on the pre-race grid; all the drivers and teams are nervous, but the crowd is super excited. It’s a real mix of energy. It’s so cool to soak in these moments and have the privilege of being a part of something so big like the Daytona 500. There is nothing like it,” van Gisbergen added.

SVG’s first Daytona 500 was in 2025, and he ended up getting into a crash that marred what would have been an otherwise special occasion. It’s something he would look to avoid this time around.

This season, van Gisbergen’s car number has changed from No. 88 to No. 97, though he clarified that only the number is different and his crew remains the same.

He closed out last year on a strong note, showing steady improvement on oval tracks while continuing to deliver elite performances on road courses. Now, he is aiming to build on that progress and carry the momentum into an even stronger campaign.

“I felt like we ended last year really strongly, we had a really good upward trajectory on the ovals – our road courses were really strong. We just have to keep that momentum going. We have great continuity on the team; everyone on the 97 team is the same guys from the 88 team last year. I think we are in a really good spot to keep building up,” van Gisbergen continued.

It would not be a surprise if he felt that things were a bit too difficult. After all, it is no small task to travel halfway across the world and quickly become proficient in a completely different racing discipline. However, the New Zealander does not view the challenge as a frustrating one. He has fully embraced the process of mastering stock car racing and is working tirelessly toward that goal.

The upcoming season has every chance to become a turning point in his career. If his oval racing results improve significantly, he could emerge as one of the most sought-after drivers in the sport.