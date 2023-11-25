Denny Hamlin Predicts Kevin Harvick Raising Fox Sport’s Product vs. Dale Jr. Led NBC Sports

Over the last couple of years, people have looked up to the Dale Earnhardt Jr. lead NBC Sports for the best NASCAR broadcast compared to the often criticized FOX Sports. But from the 2024 season, there will be a new player in town in the form of Kevin Harvick joining the FOX booth.

Recently, while speaking on his podcast, Denny Hamlin shared his prediction on how he believed that the introduction of Harvick onto the broadcasting scene would help FOX’s product grow in the right trajectory.

While speaking on his podcast, Hamlin mentioned, “I tell you, he could really improve that FOX booth a tonne. I think he will push them to be better from what we’ve seen, NBC, the Fox, the big variation in the production that the two have.”

“And how much one is really into the nuts and bolts and explaining everything, the other just kind of talking about some stuff. It’s just like there’s a lot to be gained there in the Fox booth and I think that Kevin will help push everyone to do that and be better.”

He added, “So I’m excited to see how that turns out for sure. You got a great base there. And so I think that you know, there’s there’s going to be something good that’s really going to happen from that.”

Denny Hamlin believes Kevin Harvick will push the other anchors to be better

Speaking further into the conversation, his co-host added how KevinHarvick was going to be the first Next Gen driver to become an analyst. Hence, he will be able to bring in fresh perspective into the booth during the broadcasts.

Hamlin added, “I think Fox definitely could be more technical and kind of their explaining of stuff. But he will help with that. He no doubt will help with that. And I think he’s going to push Bowyer and those guys all to be better.”

Since Harvick tasted the final two seasons of his career in the new Next Gen car and also faced some of the major issues that plagued the drivers, he would certainly bring a vast amount of knowledge to the commentary booth. Additionally, Harvick also happens to be adored by several people within the NASCAR community.

So Hamlin might be right that there is a solid chance to witness an overall improvement for FOX in the coming year.