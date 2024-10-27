Matt Mills Remains Hospitalized After Fiery Crash With Connor Jones During NASCAR Miami Truck Race

A fiery wreck occurred during the Craftsman Truck Series race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday after Connor Jones, 18, bumped Matt Mills on Lap 76. The Niece Motorsports driver safely made his way out of his truck but appeared in pain when he did. He was then admitted to a local hospital, and it has now been revealed that he will remain there overnight.

Advertisement

The hard impact he underwent was apparent from the heavy damage that the right side of his truck sustained. Jones seemed frustrated with Mills after the wreck and made it clear on the team radio. The duo had run-ins earlier this season and Jones seems to have lost his patience during this altercation.

He didn’t comment on it after the race but posted an apology on his social media handles. NASCAR penalized him immediately after the wreck and kept him on pit road for two laps. “I would like to extend my sincerest apologies to Matt, Niece Motorsports, NASCAR, and my entire ThorSport Racing team for my unsportsmanlike behavior,” he wrote.

“My thoughts are with Matt during this time after hearing that he has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation following the contact on the racetrack.” Jones finished the race in 25th place, with veteran race car driver Grant Enfinger taking the checkered flag first.

Fans on social media sent their thoughts and prayers to Mills, hoping that his overnight stay in the hospital was only for observational purposes. There are still a couple of races to go this season and everyone wants to see the No. 42 truck compete in both of them.

Neither driver has won a race this season and are not a part of the playoffs. Jones’ aggressive driving saw a lot of veterans criticize Truck Series drivers after last season’s finale. Saturday’s incident could open up the same can of worms yet again. Fans have already called for harsh penalties on Jones for intentionally wrecking a competitor and hospitalizing him.

Mills will not be best pleased with the driver of the No. 66 Ford F-150 either and could look for retribution in the next race at the Martinsville Speedway, should he make it there. Continual back and forth wrecks won’t end up any place good for the drivers and the sport.