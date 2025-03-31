Denny Hamlin’s Martinsville Victory Solidifies JGR Veteran’s Self Belief Despite the Clock Ticking on His NASCAR Career

Sunday’s Cup Series race at the Martinsville Speedway was dominated by Denny Hamlin, the oldest man on the field. The 44-year-old driver led 274 of the 400 laps on his way to victory lane and secured his sixth win at the track. Winning races in the premier stock car racing series at this age is not something to be taken lightly. But there was never an inch of self-doubt in his brave heart.

Hamlin was his usual peppy self when speaking to the press after the race. But a glint of seriousness entered his eyes when Jordan Bianchi [The Athletic] asked him if he ever thought another win wasn’t ever going to come since drivers of his age usually fade away at this point. The question was a loaded one. Fortunately, Hamlin delivered a cool answer that reflected his confidence.

He said, “I probably am the king of irrational confidence. I mean, generally speaking, I know that when I got the car to do it, I can be the best, so I haven’t felt like I’ve held back the car at any point.”

“Certainly, I’m not immune to understanding that Father Time is undefeated. Everything that I need to be good to be a race car driver is still really sharp. I feel like it hasn’t happened yet. It will, but not yet.”

That said, Hamlin does see the difference between the victories in his younger days and now. He celebrates them differently and values them more now, knowing that there aren’t many of them left in the bag.

The last time he won was at Dover in 2024. For Martinsville, one of his favorite venues, to be where his 31-race winless streak came to an end was far more than just fitting.

The last time Hamlin won at Martinsville was in 2015

Hamlin’s previous victory at the short track was in March 2025. His teammate, Christopher Bell, had not even broken through NASCAR back then. And Chase Elliott was making his debut in that very race that he won.

The sleeping beast inside him was awake for much of Sunday’s race. He took the lead on Lap 126 and never let go. He kept the position for 274 of the last 275 laps.

At the end of the day, he beat Bell by a huge margin of 4.617 seconds. Hamlin is now tied with Rusty Wallace for 11th on the all-time wins list with 55 victories.

He said, “Just so happy to win with Chris [Gayle], get 55 … Obviously, back here in Martinsville where I spent so many years racing late models and whatnot — gosh, I love winning here.” It was Gayle’s first win as his crew chief.

The big goal that he has is to secure 60 wins. Sunday put him one step closer to that number.