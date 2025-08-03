“NASCAR Is in a Sad State”: MLB’s Speedway Classic Packs Bristol’s Stands, Leaving Racing Fans Longing for the Glory Days

Despite rough weather, the Bristol Motor Speedway was seen overflowing with a massive crowd and relentless energy on Saturday. One would think that the only reason for this burst of excitement could be the NASCAR Cup Series visiting the track. But it was rather the MLB Speedway Classic that drew the crowds to the Last Great Colosseum this time.

The game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves broke the all-time regular-season attendance record and has currently been suspended due to rain after less than an inning of play. However, the number of people who came to attend the baseball game at the racetrack has left the NASCAR fandom shedding tears.

Such a crowd is almost impossible to pull for a Cup Series race today. Awareness of this led to some frustrated comments being written in response to Jeff Gluck’s post about the impressive ambience at the venue. One fan said, “You know NASCAR is in a sad state when things are the biggest crowd that will be at Bristol for some time.”

Another remembered the good old days, “The way it looked back in the 90s for the races.” NASCAR was a far more popular sport back in the 1990s than it is now. The sanctioning body has been taking multiple steps to regain the lost lustre, but it looks like it will be some time before we get there. A third pointed out, “Stands are more filled than when NASCAR is there. Very sad.”

The game is rain delayed, but what a scene…looks spectacular. https://t.co/AG7iDCc3J4 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) August 2, 2025

One more said, “I’m fortunate. I live just 15 miles from Bristol Motor Speedway. It makes me sad to know that we can get right at 85 to 100,000 people there for a baseball game. But can’t get 100,000 people there anymore for a NASCAR Cup race.” Bristol is one of NASCAR’s best tracks on the schedule.

The fact that Bristol cannot draw a bigger NASCAR crowd is certainly a concerning issue. Since opening in 1961, the Bristol Motor Speedway has become an iconic racing venue. Settled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the half-mile track and the high-banked turns have created some of the most memorable moments in NASCAR’s history.

By right, stock car racing ought to be the biggest event at the venue. A failure to make it so again will be a glaring black mark on the promotion. Hopefully, the upcoming Cup Series race at the track on September 13 will prove to be a huge success.