Do NASCAR Pit Crews and Crew Chiefs Receive Trophies for Winning Races? NASCAR Insider Explains

Most NASCAR fans are aware of the prestige and at times wildly expensive trophies the drivers receive for race and championship wins. But if they are the ones to keep the trophies, what do the team members such as the pit crews and crew chiefs receive for their contributions?

Such a question was recently asked by a fan of Joe Gibbs Racing. The team promptly released a short video explaining the details behind the same. Subsequently, in another clip, they also explained the rules and regulations surrounding their pit crews and how at times there can be an extra member over the wall.

Joe Gibbs Racing explains what the pit crews and crew chiefs get after a championship win



JGR shared a YouTube Shorts explaining this very question. Apparently, the crews do receive a trophy, but obviously not the original one. But there is a caveat to that.

The video explains, “The main trophy goes to the driver. The teams often buy a replica, but the pit crews and crew chiefs all get race bonuses based on the finishing position of their particular drivers.”

Adding, “There’s also rings for some of the bigger races, and usually miniature replica trophies are offered for each win.” So yes they do receive trophies, and not just for championship wins, but for regular race wins as well.

How many pit crews are allowed over the wall?



The NASCAR pit wall is a complicated orchestra between each and every individual as they work in synchronization to efficiently service their cars as soon as possible. However, in order to make sure that the competition remains fair and just, there are several regulations put into effect for the pit crew staff. After all, any additional seconds gained during the stops would end up benefiting one driver over the rest.

In a separate short, JGR also explained the pit crew’s limitations over the wall during the races. Although the overall rule states that only five people are allowed over the wall, at times there has often been a 6th person in the mix as well.

The clip elaborated, “Teams can be penalized for having too many people over the wall.” Showing a pitstop for the #11 car of Denny Hamlin they mention how there are six people in the shot instead of the normal five, they explained, “There are rules that say what certain people on the pit crew can and cannot do. For example, a gas man is only allowed to fuel the car. They cannot do anything else.”

Turns out there is a rule that exists that permits a 6th person to go over the wall, but they are limited to performing “driver’s services” only. This means that they can provide whatever the drivers needs such as a water bottle or snacks and tear off a screen from the windshield. Aside from that they are not allowed to assist in anything else.