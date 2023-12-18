HomeSearch

“VIP Experience for Two”: Chase Briscoe Offers Incredible Giveaways to NASCAR Fans; All Details Included

Srijan Mandal
|Published December 18, 2023

Nov 5, 2023; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe signs autographs prior to the Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not every day that a NASCAR fan is treated with an up close and personal experience, but when the opportunity does arrive it’s something that cannot be missed. Recently, Stewart-Haas Racing driver, Chase Briscoe shared a post on his social media highlighting an exclusive VIP experience for two at a race of your choosing.

The graphic post highlighting the perks available in the giveaway mentioned the winners will be provided with a two-day all-access pass, 2 grandstand tickets along a private meet and greet opportunity.

However, the catch is that the winner will have to look after their expenses for travel. Additionally, this offer is not available for races like the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, and Brickyard 400.

Chase Briscoe to continue racing in NASCAR with Mahindra as his main sponsor

A little while ago, Mahindra Ag North America announced that they will be continuing their fruitful partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing and Chase Briscoe in a multiyear deal.

The company first began appearing in NASCAR with SHR back in 2022, since then they have had a positive equation with their sponsorship goals with the team. Hence, they decided to continue their partnership well into the future.

The automotive giant is often known for selling tractors and farm equipment. But they also are present in several racing series. They used to have a team in the Moto GP Series’ but they pulled out of it at the end of the 2017 season. Currently, they race in the Formula E series and have been doing so since the inception of the series back in 2014.

