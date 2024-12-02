“Embarrassing and Disrespectful”: Joey Logano’s Inclusion in Elite List Slammed With Fans Questioning Legitimacy of Cup Titles

Nov 22, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) next to his car and trophy talks to the audience after being announced as the three time Cup champion during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The NASCAR playoff format has sparked debate among the sport’s most ardent fans time and again since its inception in 2014, but this year the controversy has intensified enormously. The surge in criticism came after Joey Logano set a new record for the lowest average finishing position of a champion in NASCAR history, clocking in at 17.1. The milestone has fueled widespread discussion across social media platforms.

Despite Kyle Larson securing six wins during the season, he failed to advance to the final four. In contrast, Logano, who claimed only one victory throughout the regular season, ultimately captured the Cup championship, further igniting debates over the system’s fairness and effectiveness.

Furthermore, Logano‘s recent achievement has catapulted him into the distinguished ranks of drivers who secured three Cup championships before turning 35. A post by NASCAR Classics on their official X handle celebrated this milestone:

“Legendary company. @joeylogano joins @JimmieJohnson , @therichardpetty and @JeffGordonWeb as the only drivers to win three championships and a #DAYTONA500 before turning 35 years old.” The announcement, however, stirred extreme reactions among fans.

One fan pointedly remarked, “None of them won with an average finish of 17th. Because of your joke formats, Gordon didn’t even win a championship with an average finish of 7.3!!! Embarrassing and disrespectful”

Another fan subtly critiqued Logano by comparing him to the legends: “You got 3 legends, and then you have Joey Logano…”

One was generous enough to congratulate Logano but not without giving him a brutal reality check: “Congrats to him but he is no where near their level.”

Not shying away from harsher criticism, another fan bluntly asserted, “He is literally no where even close to being in the same book at those 3 lmao.”

NASCAR may review and come up with changes in the format in 2025

NASCAR is contemplating revisions to its playoff format in 2025, with potential changes under review following the #22 driver’s contentious championship win. According to sources cited by Sports Business Journal, while minor adjustments might be introduced as early as next year, a more substantial overhaul could be deferred until 2026.

During the annual state-of-the-sport press briefing, COO Steve O’Donnell and President Steve Phelps stood by the integrity of this year’s final-four lineup and the overall playoff system.

However, O’Donnell acknowledged for the first time that NASCAR is open to reevaluating the format. The sentiment was also echoed by NASCAR VP/Competition Elton Sawyer during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, though details remained vague.

Industry insiders have been speculating on the nature of the possible changes. One source indicated that given the proximity to the upcoming season, any adjustments for 2025 would likely be minor. Comprehensive changes would affect not only the teams but also broadcasters, tracks, and sponsors, necessitating a more extended timeline, possibly until 2026.

Another NASCAR insider urged caution, suggesting that NASCAR might not make big changes but confirmed that the playoff format is under active review in the forthcoming weeks.