Everything About a NASCAR Gas Can: How Does it Work, Weight, Time to Fill, Fueler Role

Time and again, NASCAR drivers have either run dry before even reaching pit road or clinched victories through shrewd fuel-saving tactics. In the absence of gauges to monitor real-time fuel levels, Next Gen cars rely on a more traditional method: measuring the weight difference in dump cans before and after pit stops, making fuel management a linchpin in NASCAR racing.

Advertisement

The task of measurement falls to the NASCAR fuelers. Once they’ve refueled the car, another team member replenishes the gas cans, ensuring the fueler is ready for the next pit stop. Additionally, the fuelers juggle responsibilities with handling cameras and managing pit IT equipment, making them central to the orchestration of race day strategies.

But how do these NASCAR gas can operate? As per a YouTube video of Joe Gibbs Racing from April 2024, each gas can is equipped with a removable cap for filling.

The bulk of the can attaches to what’s known as the Head, through which all the gasoline flows. An additional plastic tube plays a critical role in venting. This tube is connected by a metal head that fits onto the car, lubricated to ensure a snug connection.

The magic happens when the gas can and the car’s valves align and open during refueling. Air escapes from the car’s fuel tank up through the plastic tube, allowing fuel to pour from the can into the car. Once the tank is full, the fuel backs up into the plastic tube, signaling to the gasman that no more fuel can be added.

Each gas can holds approximately 12 gallons of gas. An empty gas can weighs around 22 pounds, and with fuel weighing 6.1 pounds per gallon, it can contain about 73 pounds of fuel. Thus, a full NASCAR gas can reaches a hefty 95 pounds.

Overall, the gasmen bear a substantial load, carrying a total of 350 pounds once the cans are filled at the Sunoco station. Each gas can bears a label detailing the team name, driver’s name, track name, and date to prevent any mix-ups during the frenetic pit stops.

Fuelers often find themselves in the hot seat as they lug around flammable 12 gallons of fuel. Yet, their primary focus remains pinpointing exactly where their driver’s car will halt, aiming to position themselves optimally to shave precious seconds off the pit stop duration.

Meanwhile, the financial burden of this fuel is lifted from the teams. Sunoco generously supplies around 10,400 gallons of fuel to NASCAR teams at no charge, not including the additional quantities used during practice and qualifying sessions.