Everything About NASCAR’s Miltix Program That Aids America’s Military and First Responder Communities

May 26, 2019; Concord, NC, USA; Service men and women of the U.S. Army March on the track prior to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Miltix program is designed to honor and support the military and first responder communities by offering discounted tickets to races across the United States. With GOVX’s membership base of nearly 10 million, which includes all the eligible individuals, the partnership is set to expand access to NASCAR events.

Recently, the organization announced a multiyear partnership with GOVX, aimed at providing exclusive benefits to those who serve the community. Through this collaboration, eligible individuals, including current and former military personnel, first responders, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other government service workers, can access discounted race tickets at NASCAR-owned tracks nationwide, with savings of 15% or more.

As part of this partnership, GOVX — an established online shopping platform catering to military, medical, educational, and government service professionals — will serve as the Presenting Sponsor and Official Verification Partner for NASCAR’s Miltix program.

But it’s not the first time the sport has shown its commitment to support military and government professionals. The organization has a longstanding tradition of honoring those who serve, reflected in initiatives such as the annual NASCAR Salutes and Troops to the Track programs, and backing the mission of Sound Off.

In April 2023, the organization further solidified its dedication by offering discounted grandstand tickets to military members during Military Appreciation Month as part of the NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola program.

The initiative, facilitated through the NASCAR MILTIX Presented by the GEICO program, formally honored and recognized the United States Armed Forces.

Michelle Byron, sport’s Executive Vice President and Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer, emphasized the significance of these efforts, underscoring NASCAR‘s commitment to celebrating and supporting the military community, saying:

“Since the inception of our sport, honoring members of the military has been a big piece of the fabric that makes up NASCAR and, in partnership with GOVX, the Miltix program is one of many ways we’re able to do that. There is nothing better than the at-track NASCAR experience, and thanks to GOVX and the Miltix program, it’s even easier for current and former members of the military to access that experience.”

All the eligible service members can take advantage of the benefit by accessing it through both NASCAR.com and GOVX.com.