“Wouldn’t Be Surprised If Chase Elliott Wants to Leave”: Fans Try to Make Sense of NASCAR Star’s Situation Amid Dismal Run

Hendrick Motorsports as a team in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season certainly has a divide, which is pretty evident for fans of the sport. On one hand, Kyle Larson and William Byron continue to impress with their speed on any given weekend. In contrast, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman seemingly have had under-the-radar seasons without any major highlights yet.

Despite Elliott being P5 in the points standings after last weekend’s race, fans are used to seeing the Dawsonville, Georgia native contending for victories every week, and not just racing for points during the regular season.

Many term the switch down to the Next Gen car and Elliott’s driving style not aligning with the same. Others tout his skiing injury in 2023 as the turning point after which he never exhibited the same speed. Whatever the reason may be, fans of the sport are concerned, with many voicing their opinions.

A conversation on social media recently started when a self-proclaimed Brad Keselowski fan wondered about Chase Elliott’s lost form. Taking to X, the fan wrote, “I’m gonna say it anyway… I think we need to start having a conversation about Chase Elliott and the 9 team. I mean nothing serious he’s still top 5 in points but, where’s the speed and wins we used to see?”

Several other NASCAR enthusiasts came in with varied theories of their own, with one referring to his last victory in the sport, “This is a valid point. Chase is in the prime of his career and can’t win races. He shouldn’t have won Texas last year, but they ran 20 caution laps before going back green to end that race. If he hadn’t lucked into that win, it’s a loooong winless streak.”

“He has said himself that he struggles to find the right feel for the car. Let’s no forget, Busch is struggling in this car, Harvick struggled big time, Truex was fast but not as dominant. Let’s no forget the injury and surgery that delayed his seat time,” mentioned one follower, confirming how many think it is the car he has to drive in conjunction with the driver.

Another interesting take came from a fan who simply put Elliott on the HMS back burner, especially after all that Byron and Larson are able to achieve for the team.

“He’s simply not a priority at HMS anymore, Byron is more consistently competing for wins and obviously Larson has been the top dog at HMS ever since he joined the team in 2021. I wouldn’t be surprised if Chase wants to leave HMS to go elsewhere,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan put it down to the seventh-generation Next Gen cup car once again and how many drivers have had a difficult time understanding the package, “I think this next gen car doesn’t fit his driving style. He even said he’s having a hard time figuring it out. Figured by now he would. Too talented not to.”

Whether or not Chase Elliott can turn this narrative around remains to be seen. A solid way to do so would be to have a deep run in this year’s playoffs and hopefully contend for the 2025 title.