Everything About the Tragic Life of Casey Elliott, Chase Elliott’s Cousin Whose Career Was Cut Short by Cancer

While Chase Elliott continues his reign as NASCAR’s most popular driver, securing the title for the seventh consecutive time last year, there was once a promising contender within his own family. Casey Elliott, Chase’s cousin passed away from cancer in 1996 before the young driver could leave his mark in the sport.

Recently, a fan page dedicated to NASCAR’s storied past paid tribute to this talented young driver with a post that captured hearts, stating: “Remembering Casey Elliott today 2/13/1974 – 1/14/1996 #RIP Casey Elliott – Ernie Elliott’s son, Bill Elliott’s nephew, Chase Elliott’s cousin – died of cancer at age 21.”

Casey, the son of Ernie Elliott and nephew of racing legend Bill Elliott, was born into a family steeped in racing heritage. From his teenage years, he was a force to be reckoned with on the track, competing in the Slim Jim All-Pro Series and making his early marks in what later came to be known as the Southeast Series in Late Model Stock Car Racing in 2001.

Only two races into his developing career in what was then the NASCAR Busch Series in 1993, Casey was already setting his sights on competing full-time by 1994. His debut at Michigan International Speedway saw him qualify in the top ten and finish P20.

Later, at Charlotte Motor Speedway, he started in an impressive P4 position—outqualifying his renowned uncle Bill Elliott—but his race ended prematurely due to an accident. He eventually finished in P44.

However, in December 1993, Casey’s trajectory took a dire turn when a medical exam uncovered a cancerous growth in his upper right thigh, leading to surgery in February 1994. While initial signs suggested the cancer was localized to the removed tumor, the illness proved more severe, metastasizing rapidly.

This led to a knee replacement surgery that ultimately cut short his racing ambitions. Despite battling courageously for two more years, Casey’s condition worsened, and by January 1996, he succumbed to the disease.

When Chase paid homage to his cousin Casey

In 2018, during the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington, Chase honored his late cousin, Casey, by racing with a car featuring a paint scheme that looked just like Casey’s.

Reflecting on his cousin’s legacy, he shared, “Unfortunately, I didn’t have a chance to get to know Casey. A lot of people don’t know about his history in racing or him coming along. He was pretty good. … It’s not just about my dad or myself. There was another Elliott that was racing. I think it is only fair to share that. I have always heard a lot of great stories about him.”

Since detailed accounts of Casey Elliott are sparse, it’d be interesting if his family could reveal more stories about him.