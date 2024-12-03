mobile app bar

Everything to Know About NASCAR Games Delisting After New iRacing Deal Kicks Into Place

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric (2) leads driver Denny Hamlin (11) during the Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Nov 10, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric (2) leads driver Denny Hamlin (11) during the Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A new generation of NASCAR games is currently under development by the Massachusetts-based company iRacing. A title is expected to be released as early as 2025. But before then, fans have one last opportunity to grab the earlier games made by Motorsports Games. The developer announced recently that it will be pulling its releases from the market at the end of the year.

All the affected games including NASCAR Heat and NASCAR Rivals will be available to play after January 1, 2025. They just won’t be available for purchase on digital platforms.

The announcement on the company’s X page read, “From December 31, 2024, all NASCAR game titles and their DLC content will no longer be available for purchase on all digital storefronts but will remain available to play after this time.”

704 Games, a subsidiary of Motorsports Games, was the earlier rights holder of the gaming license. It procured it in 2015 and extended to hold it till 2029.

However, a majority of its stake was purchased by Motorsports Games (2021), and the poor reception of its games spelled doom. iRacing acquired the license in 2023 and immediately revealed that a new game can be expected to come out in 2025.

iRacing president Tony Gardner said at the time, When we were approached with the option to acquire the license for the simulation-style NASCAR console game, which was the console game and franchise that we were dreaming about doing, it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.”  The growth of iRacing’s association with NASCAR is quite admirable.

Its relationship began in 2010 with a singular sim-racing product. It is now a crucial technical partner for the sport and is the official simulation partner. It runs multiple series on its platform with thousands of players. Additionally, it has also helped the promotion develop new cars and tracks through its advanced engineering abilities.

Putting the light back on Motorsports Games reveals the end of an unpopular era of NASCAR games. The company tried to brave through the many controversies that surrounding it these last few years.

In March 2022, investors filed a lawsuit against it accusing four of its executives of securities fraud. In November 2022, most of the developer’s board of directors stepped down from their roles.

Following these events, NASCAR contemplated revoking the license which was valid till 2029. The final nail on the coffin came when the company reported that it had suffered a loss of $8.2 million in its second-quarter of 2023. Delisting the games from the market is only but an expected outcome of all the troubles that Motorsports Games has been mired in.

